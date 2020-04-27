After the controversy generated by having married in Mexico taking into account the current restrictions, now the marriage of Mariana Rodríguez and Samuel García celebrates a pregnancy. Did they hide it and lie to their fans before? Look why.

In the last hours, the senator of the Congress of the Union representing the state of Nuevo León, Mexico, Samuel García, and the influencer, Mariana Rodríguez, they announced good news, or at least for them.

After getting married, which generated a lot of controversy among fans considering that such events are not being allowed, the couple reported that they will be parents.

This short time between news and news, read marriage and pregnancy, worried users. From the first moment, some users on Twitter speculated that they were married due to Garcia’s political career, due to an alleged pregnancy out of wedlock or that they spent together these weeks.

Hours before announcing the pregnancy, Rodríguez uploaded a story to Instagram where she wore the same white blouse that she would later wear in the photo with her partner and the pregnancy tests.

But what most caught the attention of Mexicans was the difference in the woman’s hair: at first, she has it at eye level, but in the image of the ad she has her roots touched up with blond. Did they really get married while she was pregnant?

“The images do not match,” say fans of Rodríguez and García.

The criticisms did not stop there! The senator was also accused of proselytizing, since, in the photographs that announce the pregnancy of Mariana Rodríguez, he appears wearing a white shirt with political propaganda in his favor.

They questioned Samuel Rodríguez for wearing this uniform.

Everything points to the Mexican influencer having a week or two of pregnancy. Although it is great news for her followers, they seem unable to celebrate it in its fullness.

Still, the harshest criticism goes to Samuel García for trying to “make a perfect family” and present an image described as “artificial” in the elections in Nuevo León. What do you think about it?

