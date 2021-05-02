Was it Galilea Montijo? Talina Fernández was mistreated in Hoy | Instagram

“I remember you with horror,” shared the television host, Talina Fernández, who left everyone speechless when in recent days she confessed the reason why she left the Hoy program where until now, they still collaborate Galilea Montijo and Andrea Legarreta.

The one who was a prominent television figure for more than 20 years, Talina fernandez revealed why she left the morning, apparently she points out, she received “mistreatment”, which led her to leave the broadcast.

The so-called “lady of good speech”, who has hosted various television programs including newscasts and variety shows, confessed the bitter experience she lived during her past stage in “Today“where she served as one of the hosts of the program.

Catalina María del Sagrado Corazón Fernández-Veró Vela, better known as Talina Fernández, collaborated in the morning during 1998, at which time she shared cameras with Alfredo Adame, Galilea Montijo, Andrea Legarreta, Angélica Vale, Martha Carrillo, among others.

Andrea Legarreta and Galilea Montijo are two of the current most legendary collaborators of the broadcast and to whom in recent years the constant rotation of drivers has been attributed, in the case of Talina Fernández, the culprit of her departure would be Alexis Núñez, the producer at that time, the actress and presenter confessed.

I started on the Hoy program with Alfredo Adame, I got along very well with him, but with the one I didn’t get along with, from the beginning he hated me, it was with a producer that Televisa brought in, his name was Alexis Núñez. It made my life absolutely miserable that I had to leave the “Today” program, Talina noted.

It was in the midst of a dynamic in the program “Sale el Sol”, denoted: “I have got on badly with a partner” where some other drivers participated.

At one point, the television pioneer took the floor and narrated some bitter episodes between her and the producer assuring that this made her “life miserable” to the point of making the decision to leave the program, “He spoke to me ugly”, anticipated the consolidated producer.

Go over there, horrible. You do not know what human being is so special, and I was his vomiting pen, so as soon as I appeared this man began to throw bad vibes, so much that I left the program. Alexis Núñez I remember you with horror, he stressed.

The also mother of the remembered actress Mariana Levy, who in recent days the memory of her memory once again touched and generated nostalgia after the presenter shared a photograph of her daughter for whom she ended up crying in the middle of the broadcast when remembering her unfortunate departure.

The endearing interpreter of melodramas such as “La Pícara Soñadora” and television programs, who perished after presenting a cerebral infarction caused by fear of an altercation, Fernández Vela could not help but remember the moment when her daughter was admitted to the operating room in the hospital where the doctor who brought her into the world the day she was born worked.

The former wife of Ariel López Padilla, lost her life in unsuccessful attempts to be revived in a room that faced the office of what had then been her doctor and that of her children, likewise, she dedicated very profound words that sensitized everyone in the production