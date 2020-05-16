To think of Batman film adaptations is to think of Chistopher Nolan, director who made the trilogy of ‘The Dark Knight’ with Christian bale as the protagonist, a version much closer to the comics and more realistic than all the versions seen previously, but the past of this director and the character was closely linked, since the logo of Batman it appeared in Christopher Nolan’s early films as a form of omen.

After the movies made by Joel Schumacher, Warner Bros. did not want to know anything about the character and it took several years for them to decide to bring this hero back to the movies, having as a first option the brothers Wachowski, but after his refusal, this responsibility remained with Chistopher Nolan, who was in charge of showing a much more realistic version of the hero.

Perhaps very few noticed that the Batman logo appeared in the early Christopher Nolan films and many consider it as a kind of omen for what was to come for the director. The first time he appears in the movie ‘Following ‘ of 1998, during a scene you can see the actors Jeremy Theobold and Alex Haw talking in a room and in the background you can see the Batman logo.

Years later Christopher Nolan was questioned about this appearance and mentioned that it was a coincidence:

“My character’s apartment was my apartment on Iliffe Street, Walworth. Which is also where the bat was. Enthusiastic-eyed onlookers have seen a Batman logo on the door. Some call it ironic (incorrectly), others say which is prophetic. Actually, I put it in 1989 when I moved there; there was a movie called Batman that year. “

But this “coincidence” was repeated with the film ‘Memento’ of the year 2000, in a scene you can see in the distance a business with the logo Batman, Superman and even Star Wars.

Interestingly after the trilogy of ‘The Dark Knight’ he was commissioned to produce ‘Man of Steel’, movie that would mark the return of Superman to the big screen and would begin the so-called DC Extended Universe Was it an omen or just a coincidence?