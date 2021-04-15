Was it Belinda Christian Nodal? He reappears with a marked face | Instagram

All couples have their seizures and it was a photograph that the singer Christian Nodal what placed Belinda on the target of suspicion Was she to blame for the marks on her face?

A snapshot that was shared by the regional artist would bring Belinda’s integrity into question after Christian nodal appeared with several marks on his face, which immediately generated various suspicions that spilled over the “pop star“.

It all started after the “belinda’s boyfriend“He appeared before the public with a new look, however, what immediately captured the attention of the followers of a fan page of the music star were the m0r3tones he wore under his eyes coupled with a sad countenance, they commented.

Immediately, the various reactions and comments did not wait for what in the middle of the messages some jokes said if “Beli” would have been the culprit of the marks on the face of her current partner.

Later, when they saw the material they could realize that nothing had really happened to the composer since it was only a playful way that he devised to reveal his new hair style.

The 22-year-old Mexican took advantage of the platform’s filters to add one that would make him look like a zombie or something similar, which is why his face looks a bit pale and with marks that could pass as signs of “m @ ltrato” , the reality is that Nodal only joked a bit with his appearance when referring that he has had a few exhausting days.

On the other hand, Christian Nodal debuts new hair, the regional has changed his style very frequently in recent months, and this time he opted for a very particular color since he dyed it green, and there were some reactions that focused on this detail what caused some laughs “Half nodal half wason hair”, reads one of the first reactions.

You are happy and in love hahaha …

So handsome, mother of Gods … we love him

In some of the messages that can be seen in the artist’s live, users reported that he looks “tired.”

Accompanying is also tiring, says Nodal, jiijijij there are nights these guys spend ,,, I love you guys

It should be remembered that the interpreter of “Light without gravity” and the singer-songwriter are living in Barcelona, ​​where he accompanies his girlfriend Belinda Peregrín, while filming the scenes of a new Netflix series “Welcome to Eden”.

It would be at the end of the recordings of “La Voz Kids” where the interpreter of “Sapito” acts as one of the judges of the reality show, when she moved to the mother country with her beau, where she remains while she concludes her participation in said project. who was invited.

Christián Jesús González Nodal, who a few weeks ago gave the new news for the “Hoy” program of his new collaboration with the group called “Los Plebes del Rancho” of which he manifested himself as a loyal admirer, has previously shared that he is a regular at changes radicals.

Not long ago, the artist of Spanish origin would have posted several flattering messages towards her sweet love, proudly showing off how handsome he looked with his new haircut.

Back then the “Zoro” would have opted for a more defined cut eliminating a large part of his abundant curly hair, however, now he managed to surprise everyone by showing off green hair and Nodal has also declared himself a fan of the anime in various occasions, so this time he was inspired by one of his favorite characters.

Undoubtedly one of the things that the tender duet share in common is their multifaceted personality and Belinda herself has been an example of this since she always manages to talk in each of her comebacks