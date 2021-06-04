National teams



Was it a penalty for Lautaro? VAR action that changed Argentina vs Chile



Jenny Gámez June 3, 2021, 07:39 pm

The intense duel, which no one dominated, was broken by a lack of VAR.

When it comes to controversy, everything adds up. Especially the delay, of more than 5 minutes, of the VAR, in the review of a much discussed play.

That was what happened in the Argentina vs Chile duel, in which equality was broken by a fortuitous action.

Guillermo Maripán could not follow the fast diagonal of Lautaro Martínez and touched him just inside the area, which Judge Jesús Valenzuela (from Venezuela) had to confirm when reviewing the video.

Indeed, it seems like a touch from the defender to the attacker behind, which initially was not penalized but later.

So he was the action: