Was it a bear trap?

Compartir

Tweet

Compartir

Compartir

E-mail

When Bitcoin (BTC) lost the $ 52,000 support on April 22, the funding rate for futures contracts entered negative territory. This rare situation causes shorts, investors who bet on the price drop, pay commissions every eight hours.

While the rate itself is mildly detrimental, this situation creates incentives for arbitration desks and market makers to buy perpetual contracts (reverse trades) while simultaneously selling future monthly contracts. The cheaper the long-term leverage, the greater the incentives for bulls to open positions, creating a perfect “bear trap.”

8-hour funding rate of BTC margin perpetual futures. Source: Bybt

The chart above shows how unusual a negative funding rate is and usually doesn’t last long. As recent data from April 18 shows, this indicator should not be used to predict market bottoms, at least not in isolation.

Monthly futures contracts are better suited to longer-term strategies

Futures contracts tend to trade at a premium, at least they do so in bullish neutral markets u2014 and this happens for all assets, including commodities, stocks, indices and currencies.

However, cryptocurrencies have recently seen an annualized premium of 60% (base), which is considered very optimistic.

Unlike the perpetual contract (reverse swap), monthly futures do not have a funding rate. As a consequence, its price will differ greatly from regular spot exchanges. These fixed-calendar contracts eliminate the fluctuation observed in financing rates and are the best instrument for longer-term strategies.

Annualized premium of 1-month OKEx futures of Bitcoin (base). Source: Skew

As shown in the chart above, notice how the 1-month (base) futures premium entered dangerously overlevered levels, exhausting the possibilities for bullish strategies.

Even those who previously bought futures with the expectation of a further rally above the all-time high of $ 64,900 had incentives to trim their positions.

Lower cost of bullish strategies could set traps for bears

While a cost of 30% or more to open long positions is prohibitive for most bullish strategies, since the base rate falls below 18%, it generally becomes cheaper for long futures than buying call options. This $ 11 billion derivatives market is traditionally very expensive for bulls, mainly due to the characteristic high volatility of BTC.

Bitcoin call option contracts for June 25. Source: Deribit

For example, buying upside protection with a call option of $ 60,000 by June 25 currently costs $ 4,362. This means that the price must increase to $ 64,362 for your buyer to benefit, a 19.7% increase from $ 50,423 in two months.

While the call option contract offers infinite leverage on a small starting position, it makes less sense for bulls than June’s 3% futures premium. A 5x leveraged long position will return 120% profit if BTC reaches the same $ 64,362. Meanwhile, the buyer of the $ 60,000 call option would require the price of Bitcoin to rise to $ 77,750 for the same profit.

Therefore, while investors have no reason to celebrate the 27% correction that has occurred in the past nine days, investors could interpret the move as a “glass half full.”

The lower the costs of bullish strategies, the greater the incentives for the bulls to set a perfect “bear trap”, propelling Bitcoin to a more comfortable support at $ 55,000.

The opinions expressed here are solely those of the Authors and do not necessarily reflect the views of Cointelegraph. Every investment and trade movement involves risk. You should do your own research when making a decision.