The new trilogy created by Disney of ‘Star Wars’, is one that is full of riddles and meaningless things in its plot, one of the best known to all fans is the case of Supreme Leader Snoke. Now, thanks to a theory You could know a little more about this character’s past and who he really was.

Ever since he made his debut in ‘Star Wars: The Force Awakens’, all fans have wondered what Snoke’s backstory was and what was his reason for wanting to end the Resistance. But according to a new fan theory on Reddit, Snoke could have been Mace Windu seeking revenge on Palpatine.

It may sound a bit far-fetched to say that Snoke could have been Mace Windu, but on the one hand, This could explain the character’s deep wounds, for the way Palpatine unleashed his unlimited power over Windu. As for the fall the Jedi suffered, it is highly likely that he could survive as the Jedi know how to land after a major fall.

The only thing wrong with this theory is that ‘The Last Jedi’ ended with this character and especially with all the theories, and although ‘The Rise of Skywalker’ confirmed that Snoke was a clone created by Sith cultists in Exegol, and thus being the leader of Palpatine’s Contingency plan, it remains unclear who or what the former Supreme Leader of the First Order really was.

Other fan theories have said that Snoke is actually a clone of Palpatine’s former master, Darth Plagueis, who apparently took his life, as is already a tradition among the Sith. Others have said that he was the Great Moff Tarkin, who proved to be a loyal and trustworthy leader in the war against the Rebellion. Many theories, but a single truth that is what was seen in the last movie of ‘Star Wars’. Who would you have liked to be Snoke?