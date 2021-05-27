Was Brad Pitt Jennifer Aniston’s Favorite on Friends? | Reform

In the midst of the euphoria over the premiere of the “Friends” series, it was the actressJennifer Aniston, who got all the attention after her comment referring to her ex-partner, Brad Pitt who was greatly flattered by his remembered performance in this production. “Fantastic”

The series of “Friends” in which he collaborated Jennifer Aniston, which catapulted his career in the television industry, had the visit of several prominent figures from Ben Stiller, Reese Whiterspoon, Brooke Shields, Tom Selleck, Alec Baldwin, Charlie Sheen, Paul Reed to David Beckham himself but for today “movie actress“There was someone” insurmountable “, was it Brad Pitt?

Her spouse at that time would star in one of the great moments in this iconic production, something that for our dear “Jen” seems to be “unforgettable”, she was the interpreter of “Rachel Green“He launched one of his loving winks for the famous American actor.

It was in a recent Access Hollywood interview where cast members Courtney Cox and Lisa Kudrox as well as Jennifer Aniston were questioned about who was one of their guest stars, after Kudrow ripped off citing multiple names she was suddenly interrupted by Jennifer Aniston with a “Mr. Pitt was wonderful” (Mr. Pitt was wonderful). Something that Kudrow agreed with and Brad Pitt’s ex “reiterated,” Fantastic. “

It may interest you This will charge Jennifer Aniston and Friends actors in meeting

This was the Brad Pitt scene

Jennifer Joanna Aniston recalled the memorable participation of her “former spouse” when she appeared in one of the episodes as a guest of the program, this in the middle of the special of “Friends: The Reunion”, one of the most anticipated meetings between Aniston and her friends that He would have kept his fans waiting for more than 25 years.

Follow us on Google News, and click on our star

It was in the eighth season of the series when Pitt made his appearance in the chapter entitled “El del rumor” in 2001, when he was still with the interpreter one of the most acclaimed couples in Hollywood.

The scene consisted of a moment when Brad Pitt, who plays Will, in which Aniston’s then-husband reveals the existence of the “I Hate Rachel” club. Will and Ross explain that they founded the club in high school, because of how heavy Rachel (Aniston) was as a teenager.

One of the scenes that would undoubtedly be later remembered not only by the “film director” but by the millions of fans of the then acclaimed couple who married in 2000 and ended up breaking the hearts of all their fans five years later by announcing their separation in 2005.

You may be interested You never noticed it, Jennifer Aniston always did it in Friends

Either way, the cast meeting, which would have been postponed since last year due to the pandemic, will finally premiere and it is the 52-year-old prominent figure of the show, Jennifer Aniston, who couldn’t be happier with the news.

It’s official. The “Friends” reunion arrives on May 27th. I couldn’t be more excited, she wrote on her Instagram account.

The members of the iconic “sitcom” recorded it in the original studio where the series became a phenomenon at Warner Bros. Studio 24, located in California.

It will premiere on the HBO Max platform in the United States, however, in Latin America, fans should have a little more patience until the service is available in the region.

Today, you will see the whole gang reunited again, you remember their characters:

Matt Le Blac (Joey)

Lisa Kudrow (Phoebe)

David Schwimmer (Ross)

Matthew Perry (Chandler) Courtney Cox (Monica) and

Jennifer Aniston (Rachel Green).

It may interest you This is what the HBO Max platform will cost in Mexico

I want to hear again the theme song of The Rembrandts, “I´ll be there for you”, the actresses are questioned if that title applies to their real life to which the interpreter of Rachel responds resoundingly “Yes, forever and ever, until the day we d! e “(Yes, forever and ever, until the day of our wife).