Sorocaba’s wife, Biah Rodrigues, gave birth to Theo this Sunday (17th), through a natural birth. The boy was born with 2.8 kg and 47 centimeters, at 18h in the maternity of Hospital São Luiz, in São Paulo. ‘Today I was able to live the greatest experience of my life, the arrival of my son, coming from a beautiful and natural birth. Biah Rodrigues, you were amazing my love, what courage! It was magical, ‘said the countryman

Sorocaba is daddy! The singer’s wife, Biah Rodrigues, gave birth to the couple’s first child on Sunday (17). Theo was born at 18h, with 2.8 kg and 47 centimeters, through a normal delivery, in the maternity ward of Hospital São Luiz, in São Paulo. Duo of Fernando, the singer declared himself to the woman after birth. “Today I was able to live the greatest experience of my life, the arrival of my son, coming from a beautiful and natural birth. Biah Rodrigues, you were incredible my love, what courage! It was magical, that God bless you my son”, said singer, who celebrated Theo’s arrival with a baby shower on his farm.

Biah Rodrigues plans second pregnancy: ‘We intend to have a girl’

Even before Theo’s birth, the couple was already planning a next pregnancy. In an interview with Fábia Oliveira’s column, from the newspaper “O Dia”, Biah revealed that he wants a new pregnancy in the future. “I believe that the best thing in the world and having siblings, we intend to have a girl yet, but without a prediction yet (laughs)”, explained Miss Distrito Federal 2018. This week, she showed the pregnancy curves in the photo of an essay done to celebrate the nine months of pregnancy. Biah also appeared on a record next to her husband, Sorocaba.

Model was anxious about Theo’s arrival: ‘Trying to stay calm’

Biah Rodrigues also revealed to journalist Fábia Oliveira that she was looking forward to the arrival of her first child. “I confess that I feel anxious, but I am trying to stay calm and make the most of these last few weeks! Daddy who is mega anxious to see Theo’s face (laughs)”, he said. She also talked about how she imagines Sorocaba will be as a father: “He loves children, he is super attached to his nieces. I imagine a super protective daddy and babysitter with his puppy!”

Roberto Justus’ 5th daughter, Vicky, is born from the marriage with Ana Paula Siebert

This Sunday was also the day of the birth of Vicky, daughter of Roberto Justus and Ana Paula Siebert. The girl was born with 3,380kg and 49,5cm, and appeared in her first photos on her parents’ profiles on Instagram. “Unforgettable moment. Vicky right after birth. A lot of happiness! Welcome to our life!” Wrote Justus. Ticiane Pinheiro, the presenter’s ex-wife, commented on the publication. “May God bless. Welcome to life,” she wrote, with whom the businessman has a daughter, Rafaella. He replied: “Thank you, Tici. It will be Manu’s cute friend”.

See too:

Maiara films Fernando cooking in his underwear and melts: ‘Beautiful thing like that’