was awaiting his extradition to the United States

John mcafee, known for being the creator of the antivirus of the same name and for his eccentricities in recent years, has died. The prison authorities have found him dead in Brians 2 prison, in Catalonia. Just after his extradition to the United States was approved this morning to serve his sentence there.

The Department of Justice of the Generalitat has been the one who has confirmed the news. He has passed away at the age of 75 and everything indicates that “it could be a death by suicide”, according to the statement. Authorities will now further investigate the causes of death.

This morning the National Assembly had approved his extradition to the United States. John McAgee was arrested in October 2020 by the Spanish authorities and following a search and arrest warrant from the United States. On American soil se accused her of tax evasion with cryptocurrencies and for years the magnate had been on the run from the law.

The Spanish justice approved that he be accused of tax evasion in the corresponding years between 2016 and 2018 (not since 2014 as the United States claimed). On the other hand, did not approve of his defense that he was being persecuted for political reasons and ideological.

From creator of one of the most popular antivirus in the world to Bitcoin evangelist

John McAfee was made a name in the world of technology thanks to the antivirus of the same name. McAfee as an antivirus was one of the most popular and used at the time. However, in recent years John McAfee became known for his antivirus and rather for the eccentricities he committed.

Has been one of the great evangelizers of Bitcoin assuring on many occasions that its value would grow more and more. When it cost $ 2,000 it indicated that it was a bargain and that it was going to go up to $ 500,000. In the first, in a way, he was right. More recently, he was arrested for wearing a thong as a mask at the airport.

