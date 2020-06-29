Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Forums

Call of Duty: Warzone, Activision’s Battle Royale project, is still being renewed. This time it will be with a seasonal refreshment that will include several novelties that will excite the players. One of them is a mode with support for 200 players, which promises to make the experience more intense.

According to information from CharlieIntel, one of the main novelties of Season 4 of Call of Duty: Warzone will be a mode for 200 players. This multiplayer option will have a team format, so we will see 50 squads of 4 players fighting for survival.

This means that the Warzone Battle Royale experience will be much larger than before. This is because you will receive twice as many players as you normally have in a regular Warzone game.

It is worth mentioning that the 200 player mode will only be available for a limited time.

Warzone will receive other news

Now, the start of a new season of Call of Duty: Warzone doesn’t just mean new modes. It also means that the Battle Royale will celebrate the arrival of several new features.

One of them is the arrival of the Rytec AMR, it is a semi-automatic sniper rifle that is very powerful in the right hands.

That’s not all, since a new Starter Pack for Call of Duty: Warzone is also for sale. This is a package that, in exchange for $ 4.99 USD, includes 500 Call of Duty Points; a skin, a Calling Card and an hour of double experience for the Battle Royale Battle Pass.

When will the new Season of Call of Duty: Warzone begin?

Now, how long will you have to wait to enjoy all these news? Luckily not much.

What happens is that the new Season of Call of Duty: Warzone will start tomorrow, June 30, at 1:00 AM, Mexico City time. After that time you will have the opportunity to download an update that will give you access to all these news.

Now the size of the update depends on the version of Call of Duty: Warzone you have. If you have it as part of Modern Warfare, you should expect an update between 22 and 36 GB; in addition, console users will have to install a secondary update of approximately 3.5 GB and restart the game.

On the other hand, players who play Warzone as a free-to-play project must download an update between 22 and 30 GB. It is worth mentioning that after this update the total size of the experience is expected to decrease.

And you, are you excited for the start of a new season? Tell us in the comments.

Call of Duty Warzone is available for PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. You can learn more about this Battle Royale by clicking here.