‘Warzone’ sets a date for its special event to receive the new map

We are nearing the end of the second season of Warzone and, as anticipated by multiple reports and leaks, the battle royale is preparing for something big. Today the official Call of Duty Twitter account encouraged its community of players to stay tuned for April, the 21st. The publication is accompanied by the message “The end is near.” It is evident that they will celebrate a special event to receive the third season.

Why is there so much anticipation for the third season of Warzone? Except surprise, that day we will say goodbye to the current scenario to receive a new map. Since last year we have heard rumors about it and in recent weeks a supposed first look was leaked. This would mark a before and after in the short history of the game, as renewing the battlefield will always be an important event for any battle royale.

Also, the table is set for a nuclear explosion to happen in Verdansk. Some influencers and professional Warzone players are receiving helmets with a distinctive symbol of a nuclear disaster with the following message: “Once the hostiles get here, we suspect that Verdansk will have almost been doomed.” Who are you referring to as “hostiles”? Probably the zombies, as these creatures have advanced through Verdansk invading certain important areas.

On the other hand, we must not forget that in three points of Verdansk, specifically in Park, Hills and in the Military Base, we can find nuclear missile silos ready to be used. The most credible theory is that these missiles will be launched in order to exterminate the wave of zombies. This, of course, will also cause the Verdansk ‘destruction’. We have no doubt that Warzone has a narrative in place to receive the new map.

Does Warzone move to the Cold War?

Now, if you are one of the people who expected to see a completely renovated map in Warzone, you better moderate your expectations. Although the first leaks revealed a scenario far from Verdansk, the reality is that we will see an updated version of it – apparently. According to a leaked announcement in recent weeks, Verdansk will leave the modern era to move to a Cold War setting. Yes, the same from Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War.

More on this topic