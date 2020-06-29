Shortly before Call of Duty: Warzone to be launched officially, various reports anticipated that it would have support for up to 200 players. However, the battle royale arrived in March without the aforementioned news. Of course, Infinity Ward acknowledged that they were testing with that number of users, and now we finally know when it will be available to everyone. Warzone will open its doors to the modality for 200 players from tomorrow June 30.

The Call of Duty: Warzone update is part of the contents of the fourth season, which was released on June 11. It is important to note that the 200 player mode will be available for a limited time, although they did not reveal how long we can enjoy it. The above is not surprising news, since all battle royale usually rotate their modalities to keep their community active. With Warzone it is not the exception.

Another point to keep in mind is that you can only play in squadsSo forget about boasting that you only managed to survive a game with 200 players. Call of Duty: Warzone will also receive the Supply Run contracts, which will allow to obtain discounts on the next acquisition in the purchase stations. Do you want to observe remote areas of the map without revealing your position? The new ones binoculars they will offer you that possibility; they do not produce reflections.

Other news in Call of Duty: Warzone

A couple of weeks ago we announced that Call of Duty: Warzone would add the Juggernaut Royale, a mode where three supply packs will drop with the awesome juggernaut. Players who collect the armor will have their health increased, and damage from falling from elevated surfaces will also be minimal. Be very careful if you are a player who is in the place of the fall; The juggernaut will deal a blast wave of damage to everyone nearby. You can play it from June 30.

Finally, the update welcomes a new sniper rifle, the Rytec AMR. In the same way, the Roze operator is added. Both items are available in both Call of Duty: Warzone and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare multiplayer. The latter, by the way, is updated tomorrow with the Cheshire Park map.