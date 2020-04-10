It was last March 10 when Warzone, the free Call of Duty battle royale, landed on consoles and PC after several months of waiting. Since then, the Activision proposal It has become one of the most popular video games in the world. Its success, of course, is not a minor issue, since we were going through an era that seemed totally dominated by Fortnite.

In case anyone still had doubts about the phenomenon that this game reprimands, today Activision has shared the current numbers of Call of Duty: Warzone, and as you are surely guessing, they are really shocking. According to the US distributor, the game reached 50 million players in just one month. This figure makes it the most successful battle royale in history in its first 4 weeks.

Over 50 million players. Thank you #Warzone players for dropping in with us. #FreeCallofDuty pic.twitter.com/is2kpgRq6U – Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) April 10, 2020

The title had already shown exponential growth since its first day of life, in which it accumulated 6 million players; 10 days later there were already 30 million. Why have they been successful? Beyond launching during the coronavirus pandemic, being freely available is their primary weapon. The playable mechanics with which they have managed to differentiate themselves from other proposals of the genre also intervene.

Furthermore, its seasonal format ensures that players will be able to enjoy new content every two months. Season 3 launched this week, adding the long-awaited 4-player squads, new operators, weapons, and a Season Pass with multiple cosmetic items. To make matters worse, if you already enjoy the multiplayer Call of Duty: Modern Warfare you can share the Season Pass between both games.

Despite the good news, Activision is now facing the most complicated stage of any battle royale: retain your players. The following seasons of Warzone have to maintain the quality of their content, otherwise players will eventually start to lose interest.

👇 More in Explica.co