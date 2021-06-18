Warzone finally supports 120 FPS on the PlayStation 5

Last Tuesday we detailed the news of season 4 of Call of Duty: Warzone. However, the update is accompanied by a great surprise for PlayStation 5: support for 120 FPS. Yes, after seven months of waiting, Activision and Raven Software finally released one of the most requested features. Obviously, the request came from enthusiastic players of the competitive experience.

When next-gen consoles hit the market last November, Warzone was one of the first games to jump on the next-gen bandwagon. While they released a new Enhanced Texture Pack on both PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, only Microsoft’s console received support for 120 frames per second. The reason? The battle royale was running on backward compatibility mode limited to 60 FPS.

There are some points to consider if you want to play Warzone at 120 FPS on your PS5. First, you must have a TV with the right refresh rate, namely, 120 Hz. Some televisions that have been launched in recent years are already capable of reaching this rate thanks to the port HDMI 2.1. Another option is to purchase a monitor compatible with the aforementioned connection standard, although they are not cheap at all.

Do you have a compatible TV or monitor? The next step is make sure your PS5 has 120 Hz activated. To do this you must go to Settings> Display and video> Video output> Activate 120 Hz output and select “Automatic”. Then go to Saved data and game / application settings> Default game settings> Performance mode or resolution mode and select “Performance mode”. This is how easy it is to play Warzone at 120 FPS on PS5.

Now, consider that activating the 120 FPS entails reducing the graphic quality of Warzone. Also, for the moment textures load too slow. We do not know if this situation will be resolved in a future update; there may be nothing to do due to shortcomings in backward compatibility mode. Although the PS5 community will appreciate the added support, most are still waiting for a native version of Warzone that really takes advantage of the potential of the new consoles.

