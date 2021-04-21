Warzone event, everything you need to know: time and news

The end of Verdansk is near. At least the one we know of so far. And it is that although Activision has been quite cautious when it comes to revealing details about the Warzone eventThe truth is that the company has already set the date and time for the first part of the event.

Yes, we say first part because, if everything is fulfilled, the Warzone event, which will lead to the destruction of Verdansk, I’ts divided into three parts. The company has already launched a tweet in which it invited players to be on the lookout for April 21 at 00:00 ET, or 21:00 peninsular time.

However, it was later confirmed that the Warzone event would be divided into three parts.

Warzone event schedule in Spain and Latin America

First event, April 21, divided into two parts

First part

• United States: 15:00 to 17:00 (ET) / 12:00 to 14:00 (PST)

• Spain: from 9:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m.

• Mexico, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador: from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

• Venezuela: from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

• Argentina, Chile: from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Second part

• United States: from 17:00 to 00:00 (ET) / from 14:00 to 21:00 (PST)

• Spain: from 23.00 to 06.00

• Mexico, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador: from 4:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m.

• Venezuela: from 17:00 to 00:00

• Argentina, Chile: from 6:00 p.m. to 1:00 a.m.

Second event, scheduled from April 21 to 22

• United States: 00:00 to 15:00 (ET) / 21:00 to 12:00 (PST)

• Mexico, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador: from 23:00 to 14:00

• Venezuela: from 00.00 to 15.00

• Argentina, Chile: from 01.00 to 16.00

• Spain: from 06.00 to 21.00

Final Event April 22

• United States: 3:00 PM to 4:00 PM (ET) / 12:00 PM to 1:00 PM (PST)

• Spain: from 9:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m.

• Mexico, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador: from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

• Venezuela: from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

• Argentina, Chile: from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

What will we see at the Warzone event?

This is Activision’s best kept secret regarding the Warzone event. Although rumors suggest that the zombie situation will be untenable and a nuclear bomb will have to be detonated, there are few certainties. Therefore, everything will be a real surprise.

In the roadmap of season 3 of Black Ops and Warzone, in which the map change is already warned, there is something related with an event related to Adler in Warzone. Intermediate events could be related to this, but it would be strange since Adler is a character from the 80s (Cold War) and the current Warzone map is located chronologically in Modern Warfare:

Starting with the launch of Season 3, the new limited-time event “Hunt for Adler” will assign Operators unique in-game challenges in both Black Ops Cold War and Warzone to learn of Adler’s whereabouts. Complete these Intel Challenges to unlock event rewards, including weapon charms, business cards, a new Operator Skin, and more.

It’s also anyone’s guess how Activision and Raven are going to fit the rumored ’80s map change into Warzone’s timeline. If it is a trip to the past, it will be a bit strange to do it with the operators and weapons of Modern Warfare, and the same if it is a flashback.

Be that as it may, everything seems to indicate that the Warzone event will mean the destruction of Verdansk to make way for the same map but with changed points of interest, an eighties aesthetic and new elements around the gameplay. There are many things leaked, but few concrete details.

All in all, those who participate in the Warzone event will receive some cosmetic gifts to use in the game, something that is not entirely detailed either.

Does the Warzone event require an update?

In principle, for the first day of the event it will not be necessary to update the game, but it will be necessary for the 22nd, which coincides exactly with the change of season. For Season 3 of Warzone Activision has confirmed that the game will need to be updated.

The third season update will be available for Warzone on April 21 at 9 p.m. PT, that is, at 6:00 on Thursday, Central European Time (CET).

This update will have a download size of approximately 25.2 to 25.9 GB for Warzone (free-to-play) users who have the latest updates installed. However, the size changes depending on the platform:

PlayStation 4 / PlayStation 5: 25.6 GB Xbox Series X / Xbox Series S: 25.9 GB Xbox One: 25.9 GB PC: 25.2 GB

