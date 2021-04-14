‘Warzone’ announces tougher and more effective measures against cheaters

Fight cheats has been, without a doubt, the greatest challenge of Warzone. Despite their constant “efforts”, Activision and Raven Software have not been able to eradicate a problem that got out of control during the last months of 2020. Despite the above, the publisher knows that she cannot throw in the towel, and today they have detailed how are they coping with the difficult situation. The question that remains in the air is … will it be enough?

First, they highlight that they have banned 475,000 cheaters, an exorbitant amount for an online game. It should be mentioned, however, that this number is the total sum of all the players who have been expelled since 2020. In fact, just on April 12 they banned 30,000 users, a measure that has been repeated since the beginning of this year.

Cheaters are never welcome. To date, our security and compliance team has performed more than 475,000 permanent kickouts in Call of Duty: Warzone. Activision

Now, there is a nuance with the data that Activision shares. Having banned 475,000 cheaters does not mean that this is the true number of people who can no longer enjoy Warzone. Activision’s biggest problem is cheat recidivism. That is, those who after being expelled reappear with a new account. Consequently, many of the users who were banned yesterday surely were part of other waves of expulsions in the past.

Warzone resorts to hardware banning

Here at Hypertextual we have told you that Warzone cheaters find no obstacles to return. Many of them are not even afraid to express their taste for cheating through their gamertag (player name). After all, if they get banned they can create another account and resolve the matter. According to Activision, they are aware of this situation. It is for that reason that have resorted to a more radical and effective measure: hardware ban.

Banning consoles or computers is Activision’s solution to weed out Warzone cheats almost permanently. Of course, for now they only make this method effective when they identify that a player is a repeat offender with cheating: “Some have asked if we carry out hardware bans. We issue hardware bans against repeat cheats. This is an important part of our effort to combat repeat offenders. “

Activision is also relying on the two factor authentication to make it harder for these users to make new accounts only to cheat again. In addition, resources for Warzone’s security and compliance teams increased. Without forgetting, of course, that the waves of bans are now more constant. As they had already pointed out on previous occasions, they are also tracking down vendors of hardware or software to cheat:

We are dealing with the cheat vendor and reseller market. This includes suspicious accounts, which are often sold to repeat offenders. We recently banned 45,000 fraudulent black market accounts used by repeat offenders. Activision

And what about the bugs and vulnerabilities that lead to cheating? The company indicates that they are improving their communication with the community and dedicate efforts to offer software updates on a regular basis. We will see, then, if all the mentioned measures really have a positive impact on Warzone. The battle royale is about to receive a new map And it’s important that Activision can deliver a hassle-free experience.

