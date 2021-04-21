Warzone already has 100 million players worldwide

Call of Duty: Warzone finally reached 100 million players, a brutal figure for a game that barely turned one year old last March. This data comes in the middle of a key week for the battle royale, since on April 21 it will have a special event that, according to multiple leaks, will introduce the biggest change in the history of Verdansk. In other words: a revamped map.

Succeeding in a time when Fortnite takes the most spotlight is not an easy task. Multiple companies have tried to excel in the genre, but only a few have managed to survive. Call of Duty: Warzone not only managed to earn a place among the main battle royale, it is also generating multi-million dollar revenue for Activision. That is why the distributor is fully committed to continuing to drive Warzone’s growth.

So important is Warzone today that the company has put a complete twist on Call of Duty release strategy. Now all the titles of the aforementioned franchise must integrate their content with the battle royale. In this way, it is possible to serve a single community that is divided between different game modes. That is why Activision must keep Warzone in mind when developing a new Call of Duty installment.

And it is that being considered a «game as a service», Warzone maintains a steady flow of money into Activision’s coffers. The seasonal model, which has been so successful in multiple free-to-play proposals, has also yielded great results in Call of Duty: Warzone. However, to maintain the interest of the community it is necessary offer new content on a regular basis. It is for this reason that they are leaning on the usual annual Call of Duty launch.

Warzone will present a renovation of Verdansk

Now, launching new operator or weapon skins, and even updating the arsenal with controversy in between, is not as relevant as introducing a new map. On April 21, Warzone is expected to present us with a revamped version of Verdansk, which apparently will adopt the setting in the Cold War that we already saw in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War.

