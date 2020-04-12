Joe Lacob, current owner of Golden State Warriors, recently gave an interview to Tim Kawakami on the podcast “The TK Show”. In it, he spoke about the current situation of his team with the coronavirus crisis and about the next transfer market:

“We are looking at all the possible paths we can take. But honestly, right now we don’t know what we are going to do. Until we know what the salary cap will be for the new season and the luxury tax, we will not be able to plan anything. We will have to adjust. to the final decision of the league to be able to start acting. “

