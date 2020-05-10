The NBA wants to resume the season even though the current circumstances of the coronavirus health crisis do not allow it. The idea of ​​the league is to return in the month of August, although this does not suit some teams, as in the case of Golden State Warriors. However Bob Myers, GM of the San Francisco franchise, has recently assured in a statement collected by Yahoo! Sports that will support any decision by Adam Silver:

“We have the worst record in the league, that is a fact. Suspending the season would be the ideal decision for us, but that does not mean that we will not compete if necessary. Our players have great pride, and they will fight until the last game We want to be good NBA partners and we will support any decision they make. “

Warriors will be ‘good partners’ if NBA season resumes, says Bob Myers https://t.co/9abdkDGUET – Mercury News (@mercnews) May 8, 2020

.