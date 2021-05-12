Warriors come back with worst Curry and look at LeBron

With two games to go, the duel between LeBron James and Stephen Curry in the play-in remains dominant. It is still not a mathematical one, even less with that Warriors-Grizzlies that will take place on the last day. But everything seems to indicate that both stars will see each other in a very different environment than they are used to., those Finals in which they met on four occasions without pause. Steve Kerr’s team has beaten the Suns, beating runner-up in the Western Conference a clash after beating first-place Utah, also at the Chase Center. An exercise in meritocracy and pride of a franchise that had to overcome its rivals, who are showing more defects when they least have to do it, in that end of the course in which you have to show many strengths in the face of the playoffs. And as the Suns fade, the Warriors emerge with even the worst Curry of the season: 21 points, but 7 of 22 in shooting from the field and an ignominious 1 of 11 in 3s, an embarrassment that translates into one of his worst performances of the season. Something that does not hide, on the other hand, the historical course of the base.

In the absence of the star, it was another not as bright as Andrew Wiggins’s that took care of everything. 38 points and 7 rebounds with a great shooting series, 17 of 24 in field goals with 2 of 7 in triples. And 13 points (with 5 of 7 in shots) in the last quarter, in full comeback of some Warriors who came to lose 16 points. Draymond Green showed his usual solidity and consolidates an upward dynamic also demonstrated in the statistical plane, and added a triple-double of 11 points, 10 rebounds and 11 assists, to which he added 4 steals. Be careful with the power forward, who is approaching his most complete version and can give more than a scare in a playoffs in which anything can happen … if the Warriors surpass the play-in, of course. What’s more, 20 points from Jordan Poole, 17 from Kent Bazemore and a great job from Kevon Looney, who has shown pride after the well-known absence of James Wiseman and did a bit of everything (3 + 7 + 4), contributing a lot to the protection of the area.

The Suns, for their part, have a problem. And, after the best season in franchise history since 2010 and the first qualification for the playoffs, they can face the Lakers in the first round. What’s more, it is the most likely if we take into account the dominance that the Angelenos have shown against the Warriors (rivals in the play-in right now) or that the Grizzlies (who could also face) are a notch below Curry and company. Before them, 34 points from Devin Booker, 24, with 10 assists, from Chris Paul, and little sense of strength after being traced by an inferior rival. The Suns have to think about the playoffs now and see how they solve a tie that they still do not know about the rival, while the first place of the Jazz moves away, already practically definitively.

DETROIT PISTONS 100 – 121 MINNESOTA TIMBERWOLVES

In another game, this one between teams with losing records, the Wolves continued with their more than acceptable second half of the season and conquered Detroit, punishing the 28 turnovers that the Pistons added. Ricky Rubio added 19 points, 3 rebounds and 5 assists, while D’Angello Russell went to 15 + 10, Karl-Anthony Towns to 28 + 8 + 5, Anthony Edwards to 22 points and Naz Reid to 13. Juancho could only contribute 2 points from the bench, to which he added 5 rebounds. Saddiq Bey was the best of the local team with 21 points. Josh Jackson, meanwhile, was the negative side, losing up to 9 balls, a slab too big to win an impossible victory.