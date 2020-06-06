The Santos Club Warriors face the Red Devils of Toluca at 14:00, on matchday 17, seeking to secure a better position within the league of the eLIGA MX.

The Comarca Lagunera team, commanded by Eduardo “El Mudo” Aguirre, reaches the last date in the league with 25 points, ranking seventh in the general table, only above his “younger brother”, the Rojinegros del Atlas, who are 22. The people of Guadalajara await the result between Puebla and Chivas Rayadas, to finally access the big party.

For its part, the Mexican team is already qualified, occupying the fourth place in the general table with 30 units, fighting for third place in the table on a par with America, also with 30, but ranking higher due to the difference of goals.

Regardless of any result, Santos has his place assured in the electronic big party, since his pursuers in the table, such as Atlas, Xolos and Necaxa, would not reach him in points. However, in case of not obtaining any unit, those led by Eduardo Aguirre, would have to wait for the result between the Sacred Flock and Puebla, to know their future in terms of position and rival.

In case of getting the remaining three points, the Warriors would reach sixth place in the general table since they would leave Atlético San Luis behind, who lost on this day against Xolos and harvested 27 units, so, the verdiblanco team could reach 28 and lag behind Guadalajara or Toluca.

SOLITAIRE LEADER

Pachuca secured the lead and is only waiting for a rival for the quarterfinals of the virtual tournament.

The Tuzos beat Monterrey 3-2 who needed the win to qualify for the final round, but fell short.

With the victory, those of Hidalgo reached 36 units, the same as Leon, with the best goal difference, they tied the lead over their “brother”.

Pachuca could face Atlas, which is in eighth position, however, a draw from Puebla, leaves out the Guadalajara.

Los Tuzos were represented in their last regular season games by Kevin Álvarez, who battled against Eric Cantú.

