Warriors 2021: She is Dariana García, the captain of the Cobras team

After the great success in its first season, the Guerreros program is back in its 2021 edition, where two teams will seek to overcome different challenges of resistance, strength and speed that will push them to the limit.

After being one of the most prominent participants in 2020, Dariana garcia She has returned as the captain of the Cobras team, in the new modality of having a female leader and a male leader per side.

The 21-year-old Mexican athlete has proven to be a competitor who leaves everything in each competition and is one of the favorite participants of the Guerreros 2021 program with the public Guty Carrera like leaders.

Despite having more than 178 thousand followers on Instagram, Dariana García has won the hearts and affections of the public who do not miss any broadcast of the program, wearing her renowned pink hair.

WHO IS DARIANA GARCÍA?

Dariana García is a famous Mexican athlete originally from CDMX, lover of the sports of American football tackles and being a former player of the Rugby National Team in Mexico, being a strong fracture in the coccyx the reason that led her to retire.

GALLERY: