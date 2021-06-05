‘Warren File: Forced by the Demon’, review: little creepy

Horror is not an easy genre in view of the impressive amount of trash that is released every year; worse than most of the rest. Or few talented directors take an interest in it. The American Michael Chaves demonstrated his terrifying inclination in the failed short The Maiden (2016); and if he did not know how to give us good feelings at all with his debut, La Llorona (2019), he has done a more decent job The Warren File: Forced by the Demon (2021).

These are the last two feature films of its franchise, the Warrenverso, which has eight and began with the founding The Conjuring (James Wan, 2013); and he has only played on the pedestrian Annabelle (John R. Leonetti, 2014) and the aforementioned first film by Chaves.

Therefore, it was a bit strange to us that they allowed him to replace Wan as the director of the third installment starring Ed and Lorraine Warren, one of the core films. Above all, being the creepy The Enfield case (Wan, 2016), the previous of the trilogy, the highlights of the saga with quite a difference.

The others, Annabelle: Creation (David F. Sandberg, 2017), The Nun (Corin Hardy, 2018) and Annabelle Comes Home (Gary Dauberman, 2019), are satisfying exercises with a few imaginative details. And that one can sit and watch six of the eight Warrenverse movies released without any problem —which includes Forced by the demon— and even enjoying one of them, is an achievement worth putting into words.

‘The Warren File: Forced By The Demon’: Away From ‘The Enfield Case’

Warner Bros.

Although the script for this new Warren File is signed by David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick, who had already been in charge of The Enfield case, we can only verify that Michael Chaves is not James Wan, nor a release like La Llorona, nothing of the caliber of Saw (2004); Like this part three, it is clearly below the second and, of course, the first in sustained intensity.

The unquestionable creativity that Wan’s composition exudes for certain scenes in the history of the London poltergeist, the almost constant restlessness, the amazement at certain ideas and the chills that it brings out are not enjoyed by the audience at any time of the feature film Obligado por el Devil. And yet its director he never gets to swing and complies.

Michael Chaves manages to make the spell the Warrens face is narrated with some ease, without a jubilant audiovisual planning but also no less than efficient and trying not to distract the public from the cinematographic experience. Joseph Bishara repeats in command of the soundtrack for the sixth time in the Warrenverse since The Conjuring and does not fail or offer something memorable.

No regrets and betting on different details

Warner Bros.

As the cast as a whole, from the usual Patrick Wilson (Watchmen), Vera Farmiga (The Departed), Sterling Jerins (Paterson), Shannon Kook (The 100) and Steve Coulter (House of Cards) as Ed, Lorraine and Judy Warren, Drew Thomas and Father Gordon to Ruairi O’Connor (Handsome Devil), Sarah Catherine Hook (NOS4A2) and Julian Hilliard (The Curse of Hill House) as Arne Johnson and Debbie and David Glatzel.

Or John Noble (Lord of the Rings), Keith Arthur Bolden (Cobra Kai) and Eugenie Bondurant (Fight Club) as Kastner, Sergeant Clay and that character. Neither of these actors will be proud or regretful of their participation in The Warren File: Forced by the Demon. Because the insurmountable arbitrariness of La Llorona are not presented here, and the adventures have justification and sense.

In addition, David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick and Michael Chaves are committed to paying homage to classics of the genre, a villainy different from that of The Conjuring and The Enfield case, diversified scenarios and a climax in parallel which departs from those of the two predecessors. We are talking, then, of a film by dignified and defensible terror but never very shocking.

