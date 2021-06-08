‘Warren File: Forced by the Demon’: Order of the Warren Universe

The Warren File: Forced by the Demon was one of the most viewed movies of the weekend. The third story centered on the Warrens and their paranormal investigations also garnered rave reviews. Is about an unusual combination in the horror genre, which makes the saga one of the most respected in cinema. But in addition to that, it supports the complicated web of stories of the so-called Warren Universe with enormous solidity.

Not all the films that make up the franchise are of the same quality or have had the same success. But even so, together they create a curious phenomenon that shows how a successful idea can bring to the horror genre. a renewed air. The different arguments relate what happened around some of the cases of Ed and Lorraine Warren, and also all kinds of paranormal phenomena. One way or another, this is a great tour of all the great horror spots from a sophisticated perspective.

The saga, which began with James Wan in 2013 with The Conjuring, has 7 movies. Interconnected with each other, all narrate in their own way a different dimension of the supernatural. An extraordinary experience for lovers of the genre. However, if you are not familiar with the structure of the saga, the arguments can be confusing. We leave you the chronological order of how to enjoy the franchise and the relationships between stories.

‘Annabelle: creation’

Long before the Warren File: Forced by the devil, this film tells the origin of the now famous Annabelle doll set in 1943. The plot focuses on the tragedy of the Mullins family, played by Anthony LaPaglia and Miranda Otto. Once their daughter dies in the middle of a car accident, the marriage will face a series of supernatural events. All centered on a doll that is apparently used by an anonymous demon as a tool to terrorize.

Considered an interesting exercise of references and ingenious to do creative, it received good reviews at the time of its premiere. It is the first (in chronological order) of the sub-trilogy dedicated to the Annabelle doll, and the second to be released on the character. In addition, it connects directly with the Annabelle movie first scenes John R. Leonetti. The caveat of the interconnection allows to sustain the argument in an ingenious way.

‘The nun’

The story takes place in 1952 in a Romanian monastery where all kinds of paranormal events occur after a nun commits suicide. Although it lacks the quality of the rest of the franchise, and was criticized for its gimmicky and soft plot, it is the connecting link between several films.

One of its characters directly links the film to The Conjuring and The Conjuring: The Enfield Affair. As if that weren’t enough, the photograph of the titular Nun appears in Annabelle: creation. Also, it allows us to understand the way in which the apparition that Lorraine Warren will later see is related to religion and the profane.

‘Annabelle’

Set in 1967, it tells the story of what happened chronologically after Annabelle: Creation and before The Conjuring. And although its over-emphasis on religion was criticized, it maintains the tone and structure of the rest of the movies in the universe. In fact, it links and connects directly with the history of Annabelle: creation and ends by recounting the prologue of The Conjuring. It is the first in the sub-trilogy dedicated to the Annabelle doll in chronological order and the first to be released.

‘The Warren File: The Conjuring’

The film that gave rise to the universe is the most solid of the entire saga, and also the best constructed at the plot and staging level. James wan He does a wonderful exercise in style by telling the story of the Perron family, one of the Warrens’ best-known cases. The couple of demonologists also makes their first appearance in the series, flawlessly played by Vera Farmiga and Patrick Wilson.

The film is the core of all the stories that make up the franchise. One of his characters allows him to connect with La Monja. In turn, it is linked to the first two films of the Annabelle subtrilogy. And it’s the cornerstone to understanding where the saga is headed. It is the film in which we learn about the Warrens’ lifestyle and their way of approaching their fight against the supernatural.

‘Annabelle is coming home’

It is the chapter most curious of the saga. It is still debated if it is part of the universe or if it is an addition intended for a younger audience. Set in 1972, and directly connected to The Conjuring, it shows in detail the now famous and sinister Warren basement. According to the argument of the universe, it is the place where demonologists all kinds of cursed objects. And also in the one that is preserved behind a glass case protected by religious rituals to annabelle doll.

The script intersects all kinds of references to the most famous Warren cases, including the famous scene of the scene in The Conjuring. He also takes a tour of all kinds of local legends and various types of phenomena that are mentioned in the rest of the films. It is the third of the subtrilogy dedicated to the Annabelle doll.

‘La llorona’

The story is set in 1973 and is the first in the series to use a local legend to expand the universe. And although it has lower plot quality Like the rest of the films in the saga, it is also a curious experiment in rhythm and tone. Thanks to one of its characters, it connects with the first installment of the Annabelle subtrilogy.

‘The Warren File: The Enfield Case’

The direct sequel to The Conjuring follows one of the most famous cases of paranormal activity in England. The case Enfield It was not only one of the few that the country’s press paid attention to, but it continues to be debated. In line with the chronology of the Warren universe, it connects with the movie The Nun and tangentially with Annabelle: creation.

‘The Warren File: Forced by the Devil’

The Warren File: Forced by the Demon is the newest addition to the universe takes place in 1981, although with some flashbacks that show some interesting events that occurred in 1948. It is the best known case of the Warrens, so the film makes constant references to The Conjuring and The Conjuring: The Enfield Affair. It is the apparent closure of the subtrilogy directly related to the Warrens.

