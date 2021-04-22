‘Warren File: Forced by the demon’: First trailer of the “biggest and darkest” installment of the saga

Next June, the hit horror franchise ‘The Warren File’ will finally return to theaters. The third installment of the main saga, again starring Vera Farmiga and Patrick Wilson as the marriage of experts in the paranormal, was going to be released last year, but not even all their knowledge in all kinds of dangers of this world and the most there he had prepared them for a pandemic. ‘File Warren: Forced by the demon’ will debut in Spanish theaters on June 4. And we already have its first trailer:

Michael Chaves, director of ‘La Llorona’, is in charge of this new case of Ed and Lorraine Warren. The story is based on the first time a murder defendant used demonic possession as a defense before a jury in the United States.. Arne Johnson (Ruairi O’Connor) was charged with killing his landlord in 1981. The Warrens will be called in to help out in the investigation after making headlines with the Amityville and Enfield cases.

The director has told IGN that this installment will be “in many ways the biggest ‘Warren File’ movie” and also the darkest: “I showed the final cut to Vera and her husband and they agreed, and they said, ‘This is the darkest’ Warren File ‘movie. It gets into very dark matters. It’s definitely a case where there is a real consequence, real victims. ” He describes her as “the ‘Seven’ of the ‘Warren File’ universe.” This time James Wan is only acting as a producer, but he was very much on top of the project, like all the films that have made up the ‘Warren File’ universe (this is already the seventh installment).

Being such a particular case, James Wan and Michael Chaves wanted to do “something very different” and with “new themes and new ideas, take the characters to places they had never been before.” That means giving a return to that tradition of the saga of presenting monsters like the Nun or the Annabelle doll, but the director advances: “Let me say that the adversary is unlike any they have faced before., and not just in the sense that he’s another iconic character. There’s something fundamentally different about this one and I think it’s honestly what I’m most excited about. “

The Warrens are going nowhere

The Warrens still have a lot to tell. Recently both Farmiga and Wilson assured that they would be delighted to continue exploring marriage cases with more films., and the director of this installment assures that ‘Forced by the demon’ “opens a new chapter for the Warren” with “a very unique ending in the ‘Warren File’ movies”. But first, on July 4 we have a date with them in cinemas.