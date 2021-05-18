Warren File 3 will be different from previous films

After so much waiting, Warren File 3 is finally closer than ever. Recently, it was revealed that this installment will be different from the previous ones.

Fans are happy that the Warren marriage returns this summer with the Warren File 3. On this occasion, the film portrays one of the most sensational cases: the true story of Arne Johnson, a man accused of murder who tried to maintain his innocence by claiming that “The devil made him do it.” It was the first time in the US that the defendant’s defense was based on alleged demonic possession. That said, the people in charge of showing this truth will be Lorraine (Vera Farmiga) and Ed Warren (Patrick Wilson).

Fans are very eager to see this new movie. Keep in mind that the first and second films of the Warren universe were a success, so this third installment is expected to be up to the task. Michael Chaves will be the director of Expediente Warren 3 and it was he who, during a press conference (via ScreenRant), explained how different this film will be with respect to the previous ones: “So that any franchise seems fresh, that is, it is It took inventing and reinventing, and we wanted to tell a ‘Warren File’ story, but in a way that we hadn’t seen before. This is, in many ways, more of a supernatural thriller. (…) You know, it’s always marketed as “the darkest movie in the series,” but I think this is in many ways. When you really look at the case, it’s one of the most controversial and I think it’s fascinating. “

A different movie

The director of Warren File 3 revealed how the cast’s reactions were when they saw the result: “I showed the final cut to Vera and her husband and they agreed, and they said:« this is the darkest ‘Warren File’ movie. ». It gets into very dark matters. It is definitely a case where there is a real consequence, real victims ”.

Another difference, in the words of its director, will be the devil in this case: “Let me say that the adversary is not like anyone they have faced before, and not only in the sense that he is another iconic character. There’s something fundamentally different about this one and I honestly think it’s what I’m most excited about. “