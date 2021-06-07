‘Warren File 3’ beats ‘A Quiet Place 2’ in the US

The delivery of ‘The Conjuring’ goes in style ‘A Quiet Place 2’ has raised 138 million worldwide ‘Cruella’ remains in third place

The Warrens have defeated the Abbott. The third installment with Ed and Lorraine with ‘Warren File: Forced by the devil’ wins in its first weekend to the long-awaited sequel ‘A quiet place’, the success of theaters since the pandemic.

The latest entry in the ‘Conjuring’ series, owned by Warner Bros. and New Line, spooked with $ 24 million in ticket sales, beating initial projections and easily topping the national charts. Its results are especially strong because the film is available on HBO Max at no additional cost to subscribers.

Heading into the weekend, box office forecasts expected the champion to be ‘A Quiet Place 2’ again. The horror sequel, directed by John Krasinski, debuted last weekend with a pandemic record of $ 48 million and grossed an impressive $ 58 million in its first five days on theaters.. Even with competition from another horror movie, the sequel still enjoyed a solid sophomore outing. The film generated $ 19.5 million, bringing its total gross in the United States to $ 88 million. Overseas, ‘A Quiet Place Part II’, its original title, added another 19 million, bringing its global bill to more than 138 million. And that has not yet been released in many countries.

Currently, 75% of US theaters have reopened according to Comscore. That, combined with the promising ticket sales for these two films, has industry experts optimistic about the recovery of the movie business after a terrible year of delays and theaters completely closed. With future blockbusters such as the Disney and Marvel installment ‘Black Widow,’ the Universal-owned ninth sequel ‘Fast & Furious,’ and the Warner Bros. musical ‘In a New York neighborhood,’ the Summer movie season should provide movie theater operators with much-needed stability.

At the international box office, where the company’s streaming service has not been launched, The delivery of ‘The Warren File’ has raised $ 33 million to date. The R-rated film, which cost $ 40 million to produce, has accumulated 57 million worldwide. In the recent installment, Patrick Wilson Y Vera farmiga They return as paranormal experts to investigate demonic events dating back to the 1981 real-life murder trial of Arne Cheyenne Johnson.

Without a doubt, the clear winner at the box office is the horror genre.

‘Cruella’ has stayed in third place, falling 48% and accumulating 11.2 million in its second weekend. The prequel to “101 Dalmatians,” starring Emma Stone it is also available to rent on Disney Plus. Although Disney did not share viewership figures, it is already working on a sequel, so surely the studio has been satisfied with the performance of the film. Abroad, ‘Cruella’ has taken 18.6 million out of a global total of 87.1 million.

