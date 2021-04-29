Warren Buffett’s success in investing depends on these two traits: portfolio manager

Investment legend billionaire Warren Buffett will spend several hours surrounded by admirers at the Berkshire Hathaway (BRK-A, BRK-B) shareholders meeting that will air live on Yahoo Finance on Saturday, responding to dozens of questions from attendees who come to the meeting virtually from all over the world.

Many of those questions are likely to boil down to one: “How can I invest as well as you?”

In a recent interview, Robert Hagstrom, portfolio manager and author of many books on Buffett, including “Warren Buffett: Inside the Ultimate Money Mindset,” says that Buffett’s investment success is due to his having two linked attributes. indissolubly: philosophy and method.

Buffett has enjoyed consistent returns over the decades because he combines a flexible approach that responds to market movements with a strong philosophy that underpins every decision, said Hagstrom, chief investment officer and senior portfolio manager at Equity Compass. .

“Investing really involves two different approaches,” Hagstrom said. “It has a philosophical side, a thought that is later connected to the method.”

Berkshire Hathaway President Warren Buffett raising his hand at the start of a 5K race sponsored by Brooks Sports Inc., a Berkshire-owned company, in Omaha on May 5, 2013, a day after the annual meeting of the company. REUTERS / Rick Wilking

“You can’t be successful in your methods if you don’t have a solid philosophical foundation,” he added. “What makes Warren successful is the combination of method with philosophy, they both work together.”

Since 1965, Buffett has turned the Berkshire Hathaway textile company into a giant holding company, popularizing his “investing in value” strategy along the way, which consists of identifying stocks that trade at a price below their book value and wait patiently for them to go up.

Buffett has also shown great ability to make decisions when sudden market changes call for it. In October 2008, in the immediate aftermath of the worst financial crisis since the Great Depression, Buffett wrote in The New York Times: “Fears about the long-term prosperity of many strong companies in the country are meaningless.” He predicted with certainty that most large companies would soon reach new profit records.

To illustrate that mix of philosophy and method, Hagstrom noted how Buffett used the phrase “money mindset” in his remarks at the Berkshire Hathaway shareholders’ meeting four years ago.

“I’ve met very bright people who don’t have a money mindset and can make very unintelligent decisions,” Buffett said. “They can do many other things that most mortals cannot. But they just don’t have it, their wiring doesn’t work that way. “

Today, Berkshire Hathaway owns more than 60 companies, including Geico and Dairy Queen, as well as minority stakes in Apple (AAPL) and Coca-Cola (KO), among others. Buffett has a net worth of $ 102.8 billion and has pledged to give away just about everything.

Buffett learned his investment philosophy from his father, Howard Buffett, and from his professor at Columbia University, Ben Graham, known for being the father of value investing, Hagstrom said.

Over time, he developed a “money mindset” that combined that philosophy with an investment method, which he has since applied in different circumstances, said Hagstrom, who has closely scrutinized Buffett for a quarter of a century.

“It’s really fascinating and humbling that it took me 25 years to figure this part out,” Hagstrom acknowledged. “But I think it is a critical variable.”

He also recognized a third attribute deeply ingrained in Buffett’s personality.

“Probably one of the most important characteristics that has led Warren to become a successful investor is his honesty, and that goes with temperament,” Hagstrom said.

Max Zahn and Andy Serwer