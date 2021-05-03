Warren Buffett’s right-hand man Charlie Munger feels ‘disgusted’ about Bitcoin

Charlie Munger said he hated the recent gains that Bitcoin has experienced, since it is a currency ‘created from nothing’ and is used by criminals. This is unlike Warren Buffett who stayed on the sidelines.

Bitcoin skepticism continues

Berkshire’s annual shareholders meeting was held yesterday where Warren Buffett and Charlie Munger participated in a round of questions and answers. In it an investor decided to challenge Buffett and Munger with a question directed at cryptocurrencies, especially Bitcoin.

“Of course I hate the success of Bitcoin,” Charlie Munger said according to Yahoo Finance. In this sense, he explained that he cannot accept a currency that is so useful for criminals. “Nor do I like to just spend their extra billions of billions of dollars … on someone who just invented a new financial product out of thin air,” he said.

“Of course I hate the Bitcoin success,” Charlie Munger says. “I should say modestly that I think whole damn development is disgusting and contrary to the interests of civilization, and I’ll leave the criticism to others.” “I’m okay on that one,” Warren Buffett adds. #YFBuffett pic.twitter.com/vfmEBCt4M4 – Yahoo Finance (@YahooFinance) May 1, 2021

In this way, Munger does not declare himself a skeptic of Bitcoin, but goes much further. So much so that he assured that all the development of Bitcoin has been disgusting and “contrary to the interests of civilization.”

Meanwhile Buffett decided to choose his words carefully and therefore chose to avoid the investor’s question. How? Well, claiming that probably many people who own Bitcoin are observing the transmission and we are two people who do not have it.

Thus he added that “we have the option of making 400,000 people angry with us and sad, or making two people happy, and this is a silly equation.”

However, remember that Buffett previously claimed that Bitcoin, and cryptocurrencies in general, “have no value” and “do not produce anything.”

Wall Street is changing its mind

Although it is true that various firms on Wall Street or large investors lean towards skepticism, it is also true that there are others who have changed their minds.

Just on Friday in CryptoTrend we reported how BNY Mellon explained the poor performance of one of its ETFs for not being exposed to Bitcoin. Yes, he justified that not exposing himself to Bitcoin was a mistake. And, beyond that, he added that exposure to gold further reduced the ETF’s earnings.

And, as many know, you are not the only one who has started looking at Bitcoin from another angle. To mention a few we have MicroStrategy, Tesla, JPMorgan, among others.

