Warren Buffett thinks Joe Biden’s taxes won’t hurt Wall Street

Buffett: “It’s fiction to say that higher taxes hurt customers”

The increase in corporate income imposed by Biden from 21% to 28% put businessmen and legislators on alert who opposed the measure as it would put US companies at a disadvantage.

“When people talk about how everything is conveyed to the customer and everything … it’s not like that in most of our businesses,” Buffett said. According to him, only in the utility business is this the case, and it is a special case.

“I mean, it’s just … it’s corporate fiction when they put out statements about the fact that this will be terrible for all of you if we pay more taxes,” Buffett said.

Buffett’s statement is in line with analysts such as Brian Belski from BMO: “Tax increases have not been detrimental to the performance of the US stock market.”

On the other hand, he added, it would hurt Berkshire shareholders if rates are higher, but that’s a different situation than clients, “and that may be quite appropriate,” he said. “But saying otherwise doesn’t make any sense,” Buffett said.

Senator Susan Collins told CNN: “I will not support American companies paying the highest corporate tax rate among the developed countries of the world once again and, unfortunately, that is what 28% would be … And that means that the jobs would go abroad again ”.

The representative Kevin Brady he also opposed the increase: “We should not fund infrastructure at the expense of American workers.”

Approved in 2017, President Trump’s Tax Cuts and Jobs Act lowered the corporate tax rate from 35% to 21%, which was then one of the highest rates among developed economies.

Buffett has long been measured about taxes and has long pointed out that he pays far less in taxes than the people in his office., and wrote an op-ed for the New York Times in 2011 called “Stop Pampering the Rich.”

Read more

At Berkshire Hathaway’s annual meeting last Saturday, Buffet and Charly Munger spoke about some of the most recent tax problems. Including the transfer of people from one state to another in search of lower taxes.

Munger, considering that certain Silicon Valley people left California, reflected, “I often said I would not cross the street to save my children $ 500 billion in taxes,” poking fun at the many wealthy people who mark their calendars pointing out how many days they spend in various places dictated by their unwillingness to pay more taxes.

“But I do think it is stupid for states to expel their richest citizens – the elderly who do not commit any crime donate to local charity,” Munger said. Who the hell in their right mind would kick out the rich? I mean, Florida and places like that are very smart, and places like California are being very stupid. It is contrary to the interest of the state ”.

Another shareholder asked Buffett what happens to his stake after his death, as stipulated in the company materials. In the owner’s manual, Buffett explains that none of your shares should be sold after your death to cover capital gains or inheritance taxes, which could move the shares.

Buffett essentially shrugged in his response noting that philanthropic causes and the government will get 99.7% of your money, and that the government can really decide how much they get. Since they set the rules.

“Yes, well, the tax law can be changed tomorrow,” he said. Buffett said he would prefer that the money go to charity, but the condition of not selling shares “will not prevail.”

Still, Buffett remains cautious. “If they took everything, you know I wouldn’t mind,” he said.

Munger joked, “I guarantee you won’t mind.” They all laughed.