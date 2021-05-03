Warren Buffett says his most likely successor in the company will be vice president of the board of directors

By Jonathan Stempel

(Reuters) – Warren Buffett ended years of speculation about his succession to Berkshire Hathaway Inc by commenting that Greg Abel, who oversees non-insurance businesses, would become CEO if he is no longer in charge.

“The directors agree that if something happened to me tonight, it would be Greg who would take over tomorrow morning,” Buffett told CNBC. The 90-year-old billionaire investor had never publicly signaled any plan to resign.

Abel, 58, has been Berkshire’s vice president since 2018, after turning his Berkshire Hathaway Energy unit into a major energy provider in the United States. Many analysts and investors had seen the executive from Edmonton, Canada, as Buffett’s most likely successor.

Berkshire did not respond to requests for comment.

Ajit Jain, 69, a vice president who oversees Berkshire’s insurance business, was also considered a candidate, but Buffett told CNBC that Abel’s relative youth “makes a real difference.”

Buffett’s decision may have been forced after Vice President Charlie Munger, 97, told Berkshire’s annual meeting that the company’s decentralized business model was important and that “Greg will keep the culture.” He didn’t mention Jain.

“I suspect Buffett reluctantly disclosed this,” although “Abel’s coronation isn’t exactly a surprise,” said Jim Shanahan, an analyst at Edward Jones & Co.

Buffett has transformed Berkshire from a decaying textile company in 1965 to a $ 628 billion conglomerate with businesses including the Geico auto insurer, the BNSF railroad, several industrial companies and the Dairy Queen ice cream.

Howard, Buffett’s eldest son, is expected to become a non-executive chairman.

(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel and John McCrank in New York; and by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Edited in Spanish by Javier López de Lérida)