Prolonged use of a mask can generate injuries in people suffering from any skin condition, especially dryness and peeling, which are the main signs that have been seen in patients after the start of the pandemic, revealed the director of the Dominican Dermatological Institute and Skin Surgery “Dr. Huberto Bogaert Díaz ”, doctor Víctor Pou Soares.

However, if the material from which it is made is not thick and is the recommended one, it does not have to interfere with breathing and therefore does not affect the respiratory system, says the president of the Dominican Society of Pneumology and Thoracic Surgery, Dr. Ivelisse Acosta.

Both specialists were consulted separately about the provision that makes the use of a mask for mobility compulsory, as well as in workplaces, since with the start of the first phase of economic opening some 600 public and private servants returned to their work areas .

Dr. Pou Soares pointed out that the prolonged use of the masks, especially in people suffering from some skin condition, can exacerbate it and explained that, in general, what has been seen since the start of the pandemic, by the use of that protector, is the presence of dryness and flaking as the main signs.

“Since in those workers who use Kn95 and N95, it has been possible to observe greater damage to the skin. This is observed more in health workers ”, he explains.

The IDCP director recommended in the first place not to self-medicate or apply any type of substance, especially in the area of ​​the cheeks, chin and under the eyes because they are very sensitive.

In general, it recommends people to try to keep their skin hydrated and, in case of any type of sign, go to their dermatologist.

Respiratory

The pulmonologist Ivelisse Acosta said that it is recommended that surgical masks that have very good resistance be used in offices and if they do not get wet it can be used without any problem, since it is not a thick barrier and allows breathing.

He said that there are already sports houses that have their masks for sports.

“I see that there was even a marathon in Europe and the riders were with the sports masks,” he said.

He explained that one that can be used is the N95 that filters well, but recalled that keeping the distance is essential to avoid infections.

WHO advice

“Before putting on a mask, wash your hands with an alcohol-based disinfectant or soap and water.

Cover your mouth and nose with the mask and make sure there are no gaps between your face and the mask.

Avoid touching the mask while wearing it; if you do, wash your hands with an alcohol-based disinfectant or soap and water.

Change your mask as soon as it is wet and do not reuse single-use masks.

Remove the mask from behind, dispose of it immediately in a closed container, and wash your hands with an alcohol disinfectant or soap and water. ”

.