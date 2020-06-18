According to an UpStreamSystems report, the 40 million people who have downloaded the app could end up paying a heavy price.

Digital security and technology experts warn users of Android urgently remove a application it could be wearing your bank accounts.

The application is named SnapTube and ensures that it allows users to easily download YouTube and Facebook videos.

The application It was free to download, but a team of technology researchers says it can silently enroll users in premium paid services without them realizing it.

This is labeled a ‘scam’fleecewarebecause application It is not technically malware, but you can leave it penniless.

Scams Android like this are based on the fact that Google Play Store You can allow applications to accept regular payments from the credit or debit card linked to the account.

This is useful when you pay for apps like Netflix, but it’s not as good when you have no idea you have downloaded fleeceware.

The application SnapTube It comes with a free trial period, so users may have forgotten everything by the time it starts loading.

Users of Android they can usually cancel tests like this before the subscription starts or simply uninstall it.

However, some people download apps like this to use once or twice, and then completely forget that they even have them on their device.

SnapTube He has been accused of earning around $ 100 million for defrauding unsuspecting users.

Mobiuspace, the developer behind the applicationHe has faced but said he was not aware of the problem.

He claimed that any unwanted loading problem would be due to a application third party with which SnapTube communicates.

However, Google have now removed SnapTube from PlayStore.

How do you cancel?

Start the application Google Play Store on your phone and tap the menu button in the upper left corner of your screen.

Then go to Subscriptions and search for everything related to SnapTube (or that you don’t recognize) and select it.

Tap ‘unsubscribe’ and follow the on-screen instructions.

