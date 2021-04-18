Warning: for the first time since the rise began after the crash, insiders sell massively

For a year the insiders, that is, the managers who own shares in their own companies, had been constantly buying or at most neutral.

But suddenly on the last leg of the climb they have become very aggressively selling.

This issue is coinciding with the fact that other indicators such as that of Bank of America, which studies what its clients do, gives sales of institutional ones for 5 weeks and purchases of individuals.

It seems that the individual is the one who supports this rise. Today they are an important part of the market close to 40%. They have the power to do that.

Here is the graph that shows the evolution of the insiders:

Like any counter sentiment indicator, even if it is at an extreme like this, it works worse in the overbought zone like now, than in the oversold zone where they are more efficient.

In any case, a piece of information to take into account.

The reading is one of the highest that had been seen, already above 70 it begins to be considered that they sell a lot and the ratio is more than 133