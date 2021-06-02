WarnerMedia’s CNN plans new streaming service ahead of merger with discovery: WSJ

Jun 1 (Reuters) – WarnerMedia’s CNN cable news network, owned by AT&T Inc, is planning a new streaming service, informally known as CNN +, the Wall Street Journal reported Tuesday.

The service will feature new shows from the network’s top hosts, including Anderson Cooper and Don Lemon, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter.

WarnerMedia did not immediately respond to requests for comment from Reuters.

The news comes after AT&T, which also owns studios HBO and Warner Bros, and Discovery, home to broadcasters like HGTV and TLC, announced last month that they will merge their content to form a global entertainment and media business. .

(Report by Akanksha Rana; edited in Spanish by Lucila Sigal)