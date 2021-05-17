WarnerMedia and Discovery merge to compete with Disney and Netflix

At a time when The Walt Disney Company and Netflix lead the world of entertainment, AT&T has shown that it does not intend to be left behind and recently announced the merger between WarnerMedia and Discovery, a movement with which it intends to compete with the giants of the industry (via ComicBook.com).

The merger, officially announced following rumors that circulated Sunday, will give CNN, TBS, TNT, HGTV, Food Network, Discovery Channel, Warner Bros. Pictures, Discovery + and HBO Max a single parent company. In addition, this union also raises questions about the future of DC Comics, as the publisher is part of the WarnerMedia family of brands and the new company formed from this merger will become the new parent of DC.

In recent months WarnerMedia has made risky decisions in terms of its companies, such as the simultaneous release of theatrical releases and HBO Max, so this new move is not entirely surprising. However, it is striking that large corporations continue to adapt to the current situation in the industry to compete with the large ones.

AT&T announced the merger in a statement it issued this morning; In this document, the CEO of Discovery was also named, David zaslav, as director of the new parent company. In writing, John stankey, executive director of AT&T, spoke of the scope that this union will have.

This agreement unites two entertainment leaders with complementary content strengths and positions the new company as one of the leading global direct-to-consumer streaming platforms. It will support the fantastic growth and international launch of HBO Max with Discovery’s global presence and create efficiencies that can be reinvested in producing more great content to give consumers what they want.

Likewise, Stankey emphasized the participation that AT&T shareholders will have in this new company, which hopes to position itself as a world leader in media to build one of the best transmission platforms.

For AT&T shareholders, this is an opportunity to unlock value and be one of the best-capitalized broadband companies, focused on investing in 5G and fiber to meet substantial long-term demand for connectivity. AT&T shareholders will retain their stake in our leading communications company that comes with an attractive dividend. In addition, they will gain a stake in the new company, a global media leader that can build one of the best streaming platforms in the world.

For his part, Zaslav spoke of the objectives of the new company and emphasized his commitment to tell new and incredible stories to compete with the greatest in entertainment.

During my many conversations with John, we always come back to the same simple and powerful strategic principle: These assets are better and more valuable together. It’s so exciting to combine historic brands, world-class journalism, and iconic franchises under one roof and unlock so much value and opportunity. With a prized IP library, dynamite management teams, and global expertise in every market around the world, we believe that everyone wins … consumers with more diverse choices, talents and storytellers with more resources, and engaging avenues for larger audiences and shareholders. with a growing company committed to a strong balance sheet that is better positioned to compete with the world’s biggest streamers. We will build a new chapter together with the creative and talented team at WarnerMedia …

The merger follows the high-profile launches of WarnerMedia’s HBO Max and Discovery + streaming services. It also follows a series of corporate restructurings at WarnerMedia that have resulted in layoffs. The new company will be the second largest media entity in Hollywood, behind only Disney in terms of size.

