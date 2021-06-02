WarnerMedia and Discovery announce new company logo after merger – Tomatazos

A few days ago, after weeks of speculation, the union between WarnerMedia and Discovery was confirmed. AT&T has no intention of being left behind in the entertainment industry and that is why it has made a master move with its latest business. Through social networks, the official logo resulting from the great mix has been shared and it seems that Internet users do not feel satisfied with the result. Has Warner once again been wrong with his creative decisions? Read on for all the details.

The goal of Warner Bros. Discovery is to compete with Disney and Netflix, the companies that currently reign quite well over the entertainment industry. The goal of the newly created conglomerate is to become the source of the best stories, fictions that are able to attract the public and keep their trust. Streaming has made major changes to the way we consume film and television and everyone wants to get in the game without missing out on the best slices. Here the release of David zaslav, President and CEO of Discovery and future CEO of Warner Bros. Discovery:

Warner Bros. Discovery will aspire to be the world’s most innovative, exciting, and fun place for storytelling; that’s what the company will be about. We love the new company’s name because it represents the combination of Warner Bros. ‘legendary 100-year legacy of creative and authentic storytelling, taking bold risks to bring the most amazing stories to life, with the global Discovery brand that has always been known. noted for integrity, innovation and inspiration.

It is important to mention that the merger has not yet been completed but is expected to be complete at some point in 2022. Warner has always been one of the big names linked to the best film and television productions, and with Discovery at his side he will now have the opportunity to expand into new horizons, will you have what it takes to compete effectively with Netflix and Disney? This pair of companies are also fighting voraciously to be number one in entertainment, we are bombarded with products from both everywhere.

In addition to his productions for the DC Extended Universe, Warner has plenty of plans for the big and small screen. On June 29, HBO Max will be enabled in Latin America, the long-awaited streaming service that will have an ambitious catalog. At first it was thought that the memberships would be too high, however, Warner Bros. surprised with prices much lower than those of Netflix, aspiring to big and putting those who consume streaming in check. The content is increasingly monopolized by companies on different platforms, generating problems for the buyer when choosing the catalog of their convenience. We’ll see who manages to take the number one position in Latin America over the next few years, HBO Max, Prime Video, Netflix or Disney Plus?}

One of Warner’s next bets on the big screen is Dune, a science fiction blockbuster by Denis Villeneuve that will premiere at the Venice Film Festival in September and will be in theaters by October 1. Maybe the company hasn’t done too well with its DC heroes, but Dune it has the potential to become a new franchise worthy of all the ovations. It was originally going to be released in December of last year, however, the pandemic did its thing and forced him to change the premiere date; Despite the above, the public remains up to expectations and will surely fill the theaters during its premiere time.

Here are some reactions to the new Warner Bros. Discovery logo:

Coming up w / a name & logo is some tough stuff, but … Warner Bros. Discovery ….. CUT CUT CUT! This is all wrong, now I want you to go at it again, but w / more passion please. OK?! OK. Roll again. TAKE 2! #WarnerBros #warnerbrosdiscovery #Discovery #FilmTwitter #film #movies https://t.co/8s1ywuUDHc – John Plocar (DuHouse) (@PlocarArts) June 1, 2021

The graphic design on the new Warner Bros. Discovery logo is truly godawful compared to the WB classic shield. https://t.co/O4pvV9SUQr – Hogwarts Legacy: News (@HogwartsLegacyN) June 1, 2021

Warner Bros. Discovery = 7 syllables. Too many !! – Danny Khatib (@khatibda) June 1, 2021

This is words not a logo. I imagine they’ll use WB shield with “Discovery” instead of “Pictures” for the opening credits. #wb #WarnerDiscovery @wbpictures @warnerbros @Discovery https://t.co/ISkKJiylJ2 – JohnnyPappas (@johnnypappas) June 1, 2021

