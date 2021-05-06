Warner wants the new Superman to be played by a black actor

It is a fact that Warner Bros. is working on a superman reboot. The film will be produced by JJ Abrams himself. Obviously, rebooting an iconic character like Superman is not an easy task, and the production company wants his return to be accompanied by a significant social message. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Warner and DC are committed to having a black actor play the man of steel.

Sources close to the aforementioned media report that both companies They continue their search for a black actor to play Superman. If it materializes, it would be a momentous event in the history of the popular superhero. And of course, it would be the first time that a black Superman appears on the big screen. Thus, Warner would seize a time when much of humanity has rallied against racism and discrimination.

Additionally, the source explains that while JJ Abrams is involved in the production, he apparently will not be responsible for the direction. It is for this reason that Warner would also be looking for a black director. The names on the table are Steven Caple Jr. (Creed 2), Shaka king (LaZercism), JD Dillard (screenwriter for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker) and Regina king (One Night in Miami). You surely recognize her for being Angela Abar on HBO’s Watchmen.

Who will be the new Superman?

However, Who will play Superman? It is the doubt that everyone wants to clear. Last February, when it was announced that Ta-Nehisi Coates will write the script of the Superman reboot, a rumor also emerged that Michael B. Jordan is the leading candidate to stand on the feet of the superhero. However, the option that he is a “relatively unknown” actor whose Hollywood career is short is not ruled out.

Another issue of course is that Superman’s reboot will not be part of the DC Extended Universe. I mean, it will be completely out of sight of Zack Snyder. Also from The Batman, which will star Robert Pattinson. Although there are still many questions in the air, what is certain is that Warner wants to hit the table with the return of Superman. JJ Abrams stated the following in February:

“There is a new, powerful and moving Superman story to tell. We couldn’t be more excited to work with Coates to bring her to the big screen. We are grateful to the Warner Bros. team for the opportunity. “

