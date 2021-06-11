Warner to delve into Helm’s Deep in anime format

‘The Lord of the Rings’ is one of the juiciest movie franchises. Tolkien’s creation has produced three films of worldwide reach (six if we count ‘The Hobbit’) and Warner Bros does not seem willing to want to stop exploiting it. In the absence of Amazon giving more details about the series in its hands, the American production company has announced the new film in the saga: ‘The War of the Rohirrim‘.

It will be a prequel to the three original films directed by Peter Jackson and, interestingly, it will not be with real actors, but an anime. Production remains in the hands of Warner and New Line Cinema, while Kenji kamiyama (director of ‘Ghost in the Shell: Stand Alone Complex’) will be directing and Philippa Boyens (writer of the LOTR trilogy with Jackson and Walsh) will be consultant on the project.

Helm Hammerhand’s story

New Line has confirmed the project through Deadline. In the American magazine they have assured that the animation will be made by Sola Entertainment (‘Blade Runner: Black Lotus’), on whose website we can access more information. Sola Entertainment explains that the director will be Kenji Kamiyama, who the writers will be Jeffrey Addiss and Will Matthews (‘A lifetime in a year’, ‘Dark crystal: the era of resistance’) and that it will be an animated feature film.

The film will tell the story of Helm Hammerhand, the ninth King of Rohan, and is dated 250 years than the original trilogy.

The film will tell the story of Helm Hammerhand, the ninth king of Rohan and the end of the first line of his kings. This fought in the War with the Dunlendings, who tried to take over the government of Rohan, and it is said that he did not use weapons, but fought with his fists. According to Deadline, the film “will expand on the untold story behind the stronghold of Helm’s Deep, delving into the life and blood-soaked times of Hammerhand. It will pass 250 years before the original trilogy.

For the moment there is no more information beyond the image that heads the article. It will be necessary to see what New Line and Warner Bros refer to by “anime”, although seeing who the director is it is possible to get an idea. There is also no confirmed release date, we just know that it is currently in production. We will have to wait.

Via | Deadline