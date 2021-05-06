Warner seeks African-American director for Superman reboot – Tomatazos

It’s been a while since we last saw Superman fly in his classic blue and red suit at the movies. While most fans sure prefer to forget Justice League – 41%, the Warner studio also seems to be interested in abandoning the DCEU continuity at least as far as pop culture’s favorite Kryptonian is concerned. And to carry out the adventure of their new version of the hero they are looking for a black director.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, it is correct that Warner plans a Superman reboot led by an actor of color. The project is one of the utmost importance for the studio and so is giving an African-American director the opportunity to be in charge. Executives have reportedly already taken on the task of meeting with various directors, even though the script is not ready and could include prominent names.

Although the report does not assure anything, they throw out the names of Shaka King, director of Judas and the black messiah, and Regina King, director of One Night in Miami – 95%. Both are critically acclaimed filmmakers who garnered attention in awards season. Another name that came up, apparently, was that of Barry Jenkins, from Luz de Luna – 98%, and even Ryan Coogler from Black Panther – 90%, although this is the least likely of all.

As reported a few months ago, in its quest to continue exploring DC characters and without the pressure of giving strict continuity to the DCEU films, the studio is looking for a Superman reboot with an actor of color. The script is currently being developed by the writer Ta-Nehisi CoatesAlthough it is not finished, it seems that there is a lot of interest in preparing the project as soon as possible.

Although it might seem like that, the Superman reboot does not necessarily mean that Henry Cavill will never return as good old Clark Kent and his super alter ego. The British actor has explained in the past that he loves the character very much and that he wants to put the iconic red cape back on. However, it is not clear how he could return if the studio has not shown interest in a sequel to The Man of Steel – 55%. But hope, as Kal-El did not teach, dies last.

It is also interesting that this project takes place around the same time that Marvel has also decided to give a new African-American face to one of its most patriotic heroes with Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) as the new Captain America in Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Without a doubt, Hollywood is making an effort to vindicate the figure of the American hero and how he can be seen.

The Superman reboot appears to be still in its earliest stages of development. The report says that the deadline for Coates to submit his script is December of this year, so perhaps it is then that we will hear who will finally be the director in charge of giving us a new and inclusive version of the Kryptonian in the cinema. . We just have to wait to see what surprises the study can get.

