Much has been said about the possibility of Warner Bros doing a kind of reboot of the DCEU. using as a pretext the next film of ‘Flash’, so that part of the productions of Zack Snyder would be eliminated from the continuity of this universe, despite this it was revealed that Henry Cavill would return as Superman and would do so permanently.

Although it’s still unknown if ‘Man of Steel’ will have a sequel, The studio has changed its mind and wants Cavill to continue to belong to the DCEU, which is a surprise given that in the past there was a rumor that the actor was no longer part of the studio’s plans, so another actor would personify Superman in this universe.

This because of Warner Bros wanted to completely get away from the Znyder style, so most of the actors that the director had brought to the DCEU would be changed and in this way Superman would take the same path as Ben Affleck’s Batman, but apparently the studio has reconsidered his plan for a great reason.

According to portal sources, We Got This Covered, the studio is afraid of the reaction that DCEU fans would have, if they decided to remove Henry Cavill, as the actor’s popularity has grown considerably in recent years, and since Cavill has expressed a desire to re-play Krypton’s latest son, if Warner decides to take the role from him, the public could take this. in the worst possible way.

Sources also revealed that the study is currently considering this possibility, as their wish is to leave behind the failures they lived with, ‘Batman V Superman’, ‘Justice League’ and ‘Suicide Squad’, so they are planning to give the Man of Steel a new approach, even as Cavill continues to portray him.

This is how Henry Cavill would return as Superman, Since Warner does not want to risk having a bad reaction from the public, one of the elements that would help the actor stay in the DCEU, is that Cavill agreed to reduce his salary in order to re-embody the superhero, which It shows the great affection that you have for the character.