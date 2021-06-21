Warner replaces Henry Cavill and Ben Affleck in new DC ad and fans explode

The DC Extended Universe is entering a new phase and Warner Bros. wants to make that very clear. Images of Warner’s new welcome center, the Hollywood Studio Tour building in Burbank, California, have been disseminated through social networks, in which we can see that Henry Cavill’s Superman and Ben Affleck’s Batman have been replaced in the spectacular with the previous versions of Christopher Reeve and Michael Keaton. There have been few fans of the DCEU who have taken this movement very badly, now they lash out against the study.

Thanks to Zack snyder We had The Man of Steel – 55%, a 2013 film that was not well received by critics but that over time has won the immense affection of the public and has turned Henry cavill in the favorite Superman of many; For 2016 Batman vs Superman: The Origin of Justice – 27% is released, a film that, in the opinion of many, had extensive problems in the script, pointing out a kind of decadence in the franchise, but that ultimately gave us the new Batman, a pretty solid version. We finally had Zack Snyder’s Justice League in March of this year – 82%, a film that fully captures the style of the director and honors every superhero portrayed on screen.

But it seems that Warner Bros. wants to leave the incarnations of Cavill Y Affleck, as he has placed the images of other actors in his new welcome center in Hollywood. After the launch of Zack Snyder’s Justice League, the company mentioned that it does not intend to continue with the SnyderVerse in any way, a statement that continues to infuriate fans of the director and the DCEU.

It is well known that Warner Bros. does not make the best decisions with its DC Films characters, but eliminating in this way Cavill already Affleck It seems to be a complete lack of respect for their work. It is less and less likely that we will see them return for some other Justice League movie. Here is a series of posts attacking Warner Bros. for the recent event.

Kinda obvious at this point that WB is trying to replace Ben Affleck’s Batman with Keaton’s. pic.twitter.com/yRPFtwv8WK – Brenton (@dcuverse) June 20, 2021

You’ve got the current members of the DCEU movies up there EXCEPT Ben Affleck’s Batman and Henry Cavill’s Superman… why ?? This is very weird @wbpictures pic.twitter.com/Mp161ww3AA – Obi-Wan Kenobi (@ReyRockatansky) June 21, 2021

Have they used the most popular Superman & Batman or like the first movie iterations of the characters like with Harley, Aquaman & Wonder Woman? 🤔 Or are they disrespecting Henry Cavill & Ben Affleck? Who knows !? https://t.co/aYh72mUOwF – Emlehh * WEAR A MASK FFS * (@Emlehh) June 20, 2021

The lack of respect towards Henry Cavill and Ben Affleck is astounding. They clearly don’t want to acknowledge that MAN OF STEEL, BATMAN V SUPERMAN and ZACK SNYDER’S JUSTICE LEAGUE doesn’t exist. pic.twitter.com/fq3RhWX3II – Ω Ryan Ω (@ Snyder_Cut_240) June 20, 2021

Warner Bros. really hates Ben Affleck’s Batman and Henry Cavill’s Superman 💀 #RestoreTheSnyderVerse https://t.co/N9Ienpzz5e – 人造 人間 １７ 号 ラ ピ ス (@ ak17_adi) June 20, 2021

This is so sad @warnerbros. Are Henry Cavil and Ben Affleck a joke to you ?? They are in 3 films and in the same universe as Gal’s WW, Margot’s Harley and Jason’s Aquaman. @ATT @DiscoveryIncTV Help us and fix this 🙏 #Batman #Superman #RestoreTheSnyderVerse pic.twitter.com/PdjD467gDi – DankFarrik (@dank_farrik) June 20, 2021

Fuck you @wbpictures you are trying to erase to #Superman #HenryCavill and #Batman #BenAffleck with what? A dead man and an old man? Your hypocrecy doesn’t have limits. #ZackSnydersJusticeLeague is a success, you want it or not @ Discovery @DiscoveryIncTV #RestoreTheSnyderVerse pic.twitter.com/izwIICO0bX – 𝗘𝗹 𝗚𝗲𝗲𝗸 𝗱𝗲 𝗔𝗰𝗲𝗿𝗼 (@ElGeekdeAcero) June 21, 2021

They’re literally trying to erase the movies and characters we love right in from of our eyes. Why tf are Keaton and Reeve here instead of our CURRENT Batman and superman ???? (Yes it’s just a billboard but it’s a symptom of a larger issue) pic.twitter.com/llqB8wXfLl – 𝗠𝗘𝗥𝗖Ʊ𝗥𝗬 (@theSNYDERVERSE) June 20, 2021

