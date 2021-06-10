Warner President Says HBO Max Is A Great Opportunity For DC Movies And Series – Tomatazos

One of Disney’s great moves has been the creation of series that are interconnected with its most famous franchises and that are exclusive to its streaming service. They did that with Star Wars and Marvel. Specifically The Mandalorian – 91% and the MCU series have attracted a large number of subscribers to this service. In the case of the former, it is because it is everything the fans would have wanted the sequel trilogy to be. In the case of the Marvel series, something that helped them is that we have been without films in this universe for two years because of the pandemic and they have filled that void. What has helped them the most is the fact that their events are canon and they are helping to establish whatever is going to happen in Phase 4 of this film franchise.

That leads us to talk about DC. It stands to reason that Warner wants a slice of that same pie. They need to get exclusives in order to attract more subscribers who are the lifeblood of any streaming service. A very logical way to do this is to use the same strategy; that is, create programs that connect with the DCEU. Right now it has DC content, but it is not an official part of the DCEU. That includes the Snyder Cut. At the moment we do not know if they are going to restore the Snyderverse with all the movies and series that were to be part of it. Everything seems to indicate that this will not happen, although everything is possible. The existence of that version of the director is in itself a miracle.

Recently Toby Emmerich, the president of Warner Bros. Picture Group, gave an interview for The Los Angeles Times he said, what we already know, that HBO Max, precisely, is a great opportunity for the DCEU films and the rest of DC that are not part of this universe. Basically because it is going to be possible to make programs and films that expand what we see in the cinema, as well as programs that introduce unfamiliar characters.

HBO Max presents a great opportunity for DC. It allows us to make high-quality, mid-budget superhero movies that reintroduce lesser-known DC titles, while also bringing prominent characters from our biggest movies to original series. Connecting the DC cinematic universe with HBO Max will give our fans more ways to explore the DC multiverse and more opportunities to enjoy greater stories with these beloved characters.

The bringing in characters from his biggest movies is clearly a reference to The Suicide Squad spin-off series centered on Peacemaker, as well as The Batman spin-off series centered on the Gotham City police department.

The first thing he actually said is a lukewarm decision. It sounds like they want to do what Marvel has been doing of using unfamiliar characters, such as the Eternals, but Warner doesn’t dare to bet big on them, so first they are going to explore the waters showing them on HBO Max . It’s a more prudent decision, but also one that could pay less money for you. In the end the only thing that shows is that they do not trust those films focused on their less famous characters. Films like Batgirl and Blue Beetle are rumored to go straight to that service for just that reason. It is likely that this is also why Justice League Dark is going to be a series of this service just like the one that is being planned on the Green Lanterns.

On the other hand, recently a producer of The Suicide Squad He said he’s not happy that movie is going to be released simultaneously on HBO Max and in theaters:

Of course I’m going to say that obviously I would have preferred it only to be released in theaters, because I think it’s one of the most anticipated movies of the year. The good news is, that’s only limited to 2021.

