Warner prepares contest to celebrate 20 years of Harry Potter – Chihuahua News – Intrelíneas

How much do you know about Harry Potter? A question that any self-respecting pottermaniac has ever asked his friends, and that now jumps onto television with a special question and answer contest that, in turn, will celebrate the 20th anniversary of the premiere of Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone .

WarnerMedia has announced a new Quiz Show based on the wizarding world created by JK Rowling, consisting of five installments in which contestants will compete in rounds of unscripted trivia-style answers, while special guests and memories of the franchise put the point. nostalgic.

The contest, without an official title, will be broadcast by HBO Max and by Cartoon Network and TBS, and will be similar to the one currently taking place on the website WizaringWorld.com. In turn, the 20th anniversary special will have a digital version so that any fan can draw their wand and test their knowledge.

“To celebrate the devoted fans, old and new, who have kept magic alive in the world for decades in so many different ways, these exciting Harry Potter specials will praise the fandom at a must-see multiplatform event,” said Warner Bros. President. Global Kids, Tom Ascheim.

“All Potter fans can prepare for this unique celebration by embracing their inner Hermione Granger and reviewing their true knowledge of the Wizarding World. For those of you who have always wanted to find out what it would be like to pass the TIMO exams… this is the closest you can get! ”He added enthusiastically.

The Harry Potter pageant will be the first television show in the wizarding franchise, and while JK Rowling has not been directly involved in development, her team has. At the moment, no release date for the 20th anniversary special has been announced.

