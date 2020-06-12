New rumors ensure that Warner Bross plans to hold an online convention. The objective is to announce their upcoming releases and some details within this event.

We recently told you that the Comic Con San Diego it was finally going to take place, but with a small change. The event will be held online and free of charge, so that fans from all over the world can access it. Apparently, Warner Bros He plans to do something similar where he will announce his upcoming movies and premieres.

The Geeks Worldwide revealed that the companies behind the DCEU will host a free online multimedia experience for all fans. According to the details revealed, this convention would be named DC FanDome and its objective will be to spread news about the brand’s movies, series and video games. Warner Bros.

According to reports, it will be available for twenty-four hours, next August 22. That is, just one month after Comic Con At Home opens, which will run from July 22 to 26.

It will come true?

The DCEU Mythic site endorsed what was said by TGWW, and even dared to say that Warner Bros will keep all the exclusives about the DC Extended Universe to announce them in this possible convention. As for the topics that could be addressed are Wonder Woman 1984, which by then will already be on the billboard, news about The Batman, The Suicide Squad and Black Adam, the spin-off of box office success Shazam.

The aforementioned reports also indicate that the DC FanDome will feature virtual appearances by actors and creators linked to the superhero franchise, as well as sections dedicated to the series Doom Patrol, Stargirl and Titans. And perhaps some advance on the Snyder Cut of The Justice LeagueScheduled to launch in 2021?