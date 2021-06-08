Warner may be planning a Space Jam cinematic universe

One of the biggest repercussions of the MCU is that every studio wanted to create their own cinematic universes. You’d think they’d be limited to superheroes like the DCEU and Sony’s attempts to create their own cinematic universe, but franchises like Transformers and Universal’s Monsters have tried that too. Do we really need interconnected movies from all the franchises to be made? Definitely not and it is not something that just anyone can achieve. It takes very careful planning and a figure like Kevin Feige to do this.

The DCEU has not given the fruits that would have been expected and everything seems to indicate that Marvel could be undoing it to focus on solo films like Superman that is going to be carried out by an Afro-descendant actor. He also doesn’t seem to intend to revive the Snyderverse, though all hope shouldn’t be given up just yet.

That said, the famous influencer and insider Daniel Richtman He has said that Warner could have a new cinematic universe on his hands that probably no one has asked for or really wants. He said that Warner sees Space Jam: A New Legacy as the start of his new great movie universe. No more was said about it, only that the studio is planning to get spin-offs from that new movie.

The main question that arises is what do you mean by a cinematic universe centered on Space Jam. Technically that would be the Looney Tunes, unless you are actually referring to the sporting aspect of the matter. Will we see individual films of characters like Daffy Duck together with an athlete? Or will we see the other franchises that will appear on the tape in some sports competition? There is a chance that we will see a movie where Scooby-Doo characters playing soccer with characters from Westeros or the post-apocalyptic world of Mad Max alongside someone like Cristiano Ronaldo. It would be something most surreal, but not impossible for that. In fact, another question that exists is whether Lebron James would continue to be involved in this universe. It would make sense for it to come out in a possible sequel, but maybe not in all kinds of spin-offs that could be made.

What we do know is that a lot of people wanted to see a remake of Space Jam: Game of the Century – 36% out of sheer nostalgia, but those folks don’t necessarily want a whole series of spin-offs from the new movie. If they get it right it might work, no one’s going to deny that, but it’s not something people are dying to see or anything. If this rumor is true, it would basically mean that Warner is building another universe that nobody asked for just because they can and want to. What is true is that this information is not necessarily true. We will have to wait for the movie to be released in the first place, or for Warner to announce a spin-off. With this study everything is possible.

Speaking of disappointments. A clip of Zendaya voicing Lola Bunny recently came out and it was not very well received by fans. The conclusion of many is that they love the actress, but it sounds like her normal voice and does not feel that it fits the anthropomorphic rabbit. We do not know if these reactions will generate that in the final version we will hear her make a different voice. Since this is mentioned, it is possible that one of the spin-offs could be focused on this character with everything and the actress included. Maybe that’s part of Warner’s plan.

On the other hand, the influencer said that a cinematic universe is planned, but never said that it will necessarily be in theaters. It could be that exclusive movies are planned for HBO Max, which would actually make more sense. It would be a good way to attract more subscribers. If the movie is doing well, that could definitely be a pretty interesting possibility.

