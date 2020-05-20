No, it is not a rumor, it is a fact and both the actress and the production houses of the successful series that saw the end of its first season this Sunday have confirmed it. Given both statements, several doubts remain that we suppose will be answered in the coming days, but for the moment we can affirm that Ruby Rose resigns as ‘Batwoman’.

The current pandemic caused this incredible series to be seen, since its last two episodes failed to record and therefore it is not known for sure if the script included a transition from his character to a new one, which Warner Bros. is already looking for.

As an interesting fact, in this series its producers are openly gay (Greg Berlanti and the director Caroline Dries), so they looked for a protagonist who also be part of the LGBTQ community, so the most normal thing is that your replacement is also.

“I have made the difficult decision not to return to Batwoman next season. This was not a decision I made lightly.As I have the highest respect for the cast, crew and everyone involved in the show in Vancouver and Los Angeles. I am more than grateful to Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter and Caroline Dries for not only giving me this incredible opportunity, but for welcoming me to the DC universe that they have created so beautifully. Thank you Peter Roth and Mark Pedowitz and the Warner Bros. and The CW teams who put so much on the show and always believed in me. Thank you to everyone who made the first season a success. I’m really grateful, “said Rose.

Ruby Rose resigns as ‘Batwoman’ and without a doubt it is a great blow to all those who expected to see her in the already renewed second season. The reasons were not disclosed, but it is important to remember that the harassment of some people, who did not like the news that they would play Kate Kane, they forced her to close her Twitter.