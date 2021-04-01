Warner furious with Zack Snyder for Justice League interviews

Zack Snyder has finally been able to release his version of the Justice League but it seems that some statements by the director have not sat well at WarnerMedia

Despite being the most anticipated superhero movie since Avengers: Endgame, Zack Snyder’s Justice League received little media promotion. Of course there were a lot of TV commercials and trailers, but if you’re one of those who go online on a regular basis, you may not have realized that it would even hit HBO Max.

In addition to some social media interactions, tweets and retweets, none of the cast members participated in the promotion, nor was anyone in a position of power at Warner Bros., in fact, the only person who made any effort to promote the show. Snyder Cut was the director himself, and it would be an understatement to say that he has invested miles.

Snyder has been everywhere for the past few weeks, comfortably giving more interviews in the past month than in the previous five years. In fact, the 55-year-old has been an advertising and marketing machine, building buzz for his epic four-hour montage with little help from Warner Bros.

However, there are rumors that the studio is furious with the filmmaker for his omnipresent presence, after they made the boardroom-level decision not to promote the Snyder Cut in hopes that the conversation would eventually settle down, just for its creator and take matters into your own hands. And sure enough, hardly a day passed in which the director was seen spreading revealing information about the machinations behind his new Justice League or his plans for the last two installments of the proposed trilogy, which is said to be causing some major problems. and headaches behind the scenes.

It has only emboldened the #RestoreTheSnyderVerse movement, and it will be fascinating to see what happens when the two sides must decide whether Justice League was the end of Zack Snyder as part of the franchise, or simply a turning point for a new dawn.