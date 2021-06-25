Warner delays its premiere date again

Warner Bros. and Legendary Pictures again delayed the release of Dune. This time, however, you won’t have to wait too long. According to the information collected by Deadline, the feature film will hit theaters on October 22, 2021. That is, three weeks later than expected (October 1).

According to the aforementioned medium, one of the reasons for the postponement of Dune has to do with the premiere of No Time to Die, the new James Bond movie. Its premiere is scheduled for October 8 and, in such a difficult time for the film industry, Warner does not intend to enter into battle with the MGM production. After all, releasing two long-awaited films a week apart could hurt the box office for both of them.

Dune generates a domino effect on Warner

Evidently, Dune’s delay has created a ripple effect on the Warner Bros schedule. The Many Saints of Newark, which was scheduled to hit theaters on September 24, will now be released on October 1, a date that previously belonged to Dune. For its part, ‌Cry Macho moves its premiere from October 22 to September 17.

This is not the first time that Dune has been delayed. In fact, the original plan of Warner Bros. and Legendary Pictures was to bring it to theaters on December 18, 2020But no one expected that the pandemic would get in the way. Thus, it was in October of last year when the production company decided to postpone it until the end of 2021, being one of the most notorious movements among so many that affected the film industry.

We hope, then, that the last date set for Dune will finally be the final one. Movie theaters continue to reopen in much of the world thanks to the vaccination campaign. But the great current problem for film companies is not the health situation, but the saturation of premieres that caused it. All have had to adjust their dates in such a way that it is possible to stand out at the box office.

